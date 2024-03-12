Decision Dossier: Four-star Daquan Davis
Daquan Davis’ sprint toward his scheduled March 24 commitment announcement included a 37-point performance on Saturday night, which added a bit of hype to the four-star guard’s impending decision.
Davis, a former Providence commit, has had a stock-rising season playing in the Overtime Elite League and is a lock to move up in the final Rivals150 update next month. Davis will choose either Florida State or Georgia Tech a week from this Sunday, and the road to his decision is starting to take shape.
Below, Rivals has a look at the decision that lies before the OTE point guard and breaks down where each of his two finalists stands.
THE SLIGHT FAVORITE: Georgia Tech
There doesn’t seem to be much separating Florida State and Georgia Tech at this juncture, but the consensus among plugged-in parties is that the Yellow Jackets may hold a slight lead, even if nobody was willing to say anything definitive just yet.
Should Davis choose Damon Stoudamire’s program, he would be the third Overtime Elite prospect to sign with Georgia Tech in the 2024 class, joining four-star guard Jaeden Mustaf and four-star wing Darrion Sutton.
Originally from the Baltimore area, Davis has spent the last year with Atlanta-based OTE, giving him easy access to Tech’s campus and allowing Stoudamire and his staff to prioritize his recruitment, often sending multiple coaches to Davis’ games.
There’s some cautious optimism floating around the Tech offices when it comes to Davis, but nobody close to the program is counting chickens just yet.
VERY MUCH ALIVE: Florida State
Nobody in the know will outright say that Georgia Tech would be Davis’ pick, but a couple of plugged in parties were quick to point out that Florida State has had a turbulent season to say the least, and also that the looming possibility of retirement for 75-year-old Leonard Hamilton could work against the Seminoles in Davis' recruitment.
Still, FSU felt at least a little optimistic about its chances as recently as late last week. The Seminoles shouldn’t be ruled out, as all indications are that things are close to neck-and-neck less than two weeks before decision day.
Davis took an official visit to Florida State in mid-February, giving FSU the final visit which seems significant.