When Rivals unveiled the initial rankings for the 2025 class, Darryn Peterson debuted at No. 4 nationally and the top guard in the class. His combination of scoring, passing ability and overall skill set has set him apart early on in a loaded class. He spoke with Rivals about his early recruitment, what player he watches on film - and more.

Ohio State: “It’s like home for me. It’s like two hours from the house. It’s like home, it would be like a home environment that’s close to my family so they could make a lot of the home games. That’s big for me.”

Michigan: “I’ve seen coach (Juwan) Howard at a lot of my games. That’s important to me. I like seeing him at my games and him coming out.”

Kentucky: “I had a conversation with Coach Cal (John Calipari). It’s one of my dream schools. He just told me that I’d have to work for my spot and nothing is given out there. I thought that was great for me.”

Michigan State: “I don’t have too much on that one yet, but we’ll see on this visit coming up soon. Their staff was actually the first staff to come to our high school for an open gym.”

Who he watches on film: “Usually, a lot of Kobe Bryant, his foot work and his fadeaway pull-up, his mentality. All of that.”

Important factors when choosing a school: “My relationship with the coach, a good team where I can go play my game and don’t have to change my game, play that point guard position, go to work and do what I have to do to win.”