Still, he can’t help but to be “humbled” by coaches making NBA comparisons, a thought process which aligns with his ultimate dream.

From long term usage plans in particular systems to sales pitches, Dante Allen has heard it all in the recruitment process.

“The Tennessee coaches have told me that they see comparisons with me and Derrick White and they also had videos of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and broke down the similarities with us,” said Allen, who checks in at No. 90 in the Rivals150. “It’s pretty cool to hear that; it gives me a lot of perspective and different guys to study. I’m the kind of player that does that.”

It makes sense that, along with the Vols, Notre Dame, Georgia and Villanova, which make up his top four, were all in trying to land the 6-foot-4 guard this week.

Allen has visited all but Villanova, where he’ll go Sept. 19-21.

“That’ll be the last one,” Allen said. “I’m just learning a lot on all of the visits, but I’m mostly just trying to take it all in. I want to see what it would really be like to be on campus at these schools.”

The coaches are, no doubt, rolling out the red carpet for arguably the breakout star of the summer.

Allen averaged 15.6 points and 4.4 assists a game at the prestigious Nike Peach Jam in July, leading NightRydas to the title and scoring a game-high 21 points in the win.

In the intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday, Allen was equally effective at both guard positions with a healthy balance of playmaking, involving teammates and calling his own number with strong drives and efficient perimeter shooting.

On the defensive end, Allen was a hound, masterfully playing passing lanes and serving as a strong physical defender in the backcourt and on the wing.

“I have great talks with all of the coaching staffs,” Allen said. “They’re all laying out the plan on how they’d use me and things like that. I feel like I’m getting a clear picture of each school, so that’s helping me.”

Once back from Pennsylvania, don’t expect a long and drawn out process from Allen before a decision is made.

“I’ll talk things over with my family and go over everything to come up with the best decision for me,” Allen said. “Probably by around the time the season starts or something, but we’ll see. I know it’s gonna be tough when that time comes, but this is the position that everyone wants to be in. I always remember that.”