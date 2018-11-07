"I don't really worry about (attention)," Nix told Rivals.com. "I'm pretty sure that if I go out and keep doing what I'm capable of, that will take care of itself."

A native of Alaska who has found his way to Las Vegas (Nev.) Trinity Prep, Nix currently ranks No. 37 nationally in the class of 2020. Usually, those types of guys already have a huge national reputation, but Nix is still relatively unknown to the average recruitnik.

Make no mistake about it, Daishen Nix is one of the top 5 floor generals in the class of 2020.

College coaches are certainly figuring it out. After being lightly recruited throughout the summer, things have really taken off for Nix, who now holds offers from Arizona, Gonzaga, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma, TCU, UCLA, Washington and others.

He's got skill, he can score and he is taking a team without any other surefire Division I players and helping them play above their talent level.



"I think people are catching on," said Nix. "I'm big a guard guard who can pass and get others involved. But I can shoot, too, and will be a scorer if I need to.

"I was born in Alaska, so everything was slow. But for real, I've just been working in the gym and am always focused on skill."

NIx hasn't taken any unofficial visits and doesn't have any set. He's just working on his craft, putting himself in position to climb even higher in the national rankings and will eventually sort out his recruitment.



"I'm just taking it all in right now," said Nix. "I think the school that is on top of my grades off the court and gives me freedom on the court is the type of place I will like."