The mentality has made him one of the steadiest point guards in the Nike EYBL this summer, averaging 16.3 points and 2.5 rebounds a game for Team Thad, which has already qualified for Peach Jam next month.

“I try to focus on what I’m doing in the game that I’m playing or in my workout,” Muldrew said. “That’s what makes me better, and I just love the game. I don’t worry about all of the stuff that I can’t control.”

Courtland Muldrew has noticed that he tends to get his best results on the hardwood when he tunes out the distractions and uses tunnel vision regarding the task at hand.

Last high school season, Muldrew pumped in 24 points, four assists and five rebounds a game for Springdale Har-Ber.

Earlier this week he announced that he was transferring to national hoops powerhouse Oak Hill Academy, which competes in the Nike EYBL Scholastic.

“I feel like that move is gonna take my game to the next level,” said Muldrew, a four-star floor general in the Rivals150. “I’m already playing against the best players in the country in the EYBL this summer, and now I’ll just keep that going, but at an even higher level in that league. Just being at a place like Oak Hill where all of those stars came from motivates me. I know being there and playing that schedule will put me in the best position going into college.”

He's already testing the waters on where that will be, starting his official visit to Oklahoma on Thursday after taking an unofficial visit to Mississippi State earlier in the week.

He’ll take an official visit to LSU during football season.

Virginia, Virginia Tech and Missouri round out the programs who “are reaching out the most.”

“I’m excited about the visits; I’ve taken visits before to SMU, Texas, Ole Miss and Missouri, so I know what I’m looking for,” Muldrew said. “Mostly, just what the atmosphere is gonna be like and the plan the head coach has for me.”

Muldrew sat through Porter Moser’s customized plan on how he’d use the 6-foot-3 point guard, breaking down film and intricately pointing out how his particular skill set could transform the backcourt in Norman.

“I feel like that’s the most important part,” Muldrew said. “Of course, you talk to the assistants all the time, but knowing what his plan is for me as the man in charge is the most important part.”

Muldrew’s plan ahead is to slow roll the decision-making process as he applies his tunnel-vision method to finish strong next month.

“I’m not in any rush,” Muldrew said. “I want to see how July goes and go from there. Right now, I’m still open.”