Courtland Muldrew recaps Oklahoma State visit, preps for Creighton

“I’ve already been on two and both of them were great,” said Muldrew, who checks in at No. 110 overall in the Rivals150. “I’ve had a lot of fun.”

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. – It’s not that Courtland Muldrew is overwhelmed with recruiting visits, it’s just that he’s realizing more and more that the visits, for the most part, are only making his ultimate decision more difficult.

The last visit he took was to Oklahoma State where Muldrew said Steve Lutz laid out, in great detail, what his role would be in Stillwater.

“It was thorough,” Muldrew said. “He talked about everything, and I know how I could be successful in their system. Just hanging with the players and getting to know everyone was a cool experience.”

This weekend he’s at Mississippi State before heading to Creighton next weekend and Ole Miss the week after before finishing up at LSU.

“Still got a bunch of visits to go, so I’m still excited,” Muldrew said. “I’m really just focused on having fun and learning everything that I can in that time. I just want to get a feel for what life would be like on that campus.”

On Wednesday, Creighton head coach Greg McDermott got a feel for what life would be like with Muldrew at the controls as he sat courtside watching the 6-foot-3 floor general during practice at Oak Hill Academy.

Muldrew did everything from initiating the offense to being a vocal leader to locking up defensively, which was particularly impressive to McDermott.

“That was the first thing he said,” Muldrew said. “He liked how well I was playing defense. I just try and get after it in every area of the game. That’s how I approach it. With my decision, I think I’ll take some time after my last visit then try and decide in November. That’s my plan, so that’s why I’m just getting all of the information that I can on the visits.”