Between the transfer portal spinning out of control and the last remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2024 class scrambling to find college homes, there’s no shortage of recruiting intrigue taking hold this month. So today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy sorts things out and makes predictions about where four in-demand prospects from both the portal and the high school ranks will ultimately land.

Boogie Fland

Most likely destination: Arkansas Former Kentucky commit Boogie Fland and his inner circle aren’t saying much publicly these days, but the five-star point guard is currently visiting Fayetteville and doesn't have a single other visit planned as things stand. On one hand, it doesn’t take much training to read those kinds of tea leaves. On the other hand, there’s no such thing as a lock in recruiting. Nevertheless, it’s difficult to imagine Fland landing anywhere other than Arkansas if things on his campus visit go as planned.. Should he schedule other visits in the wake of his trip to Fayetteville, however, things could get interesting. That said, a quick commitment to the Hawgs seems more likely than an extended visit tour.

Tyrin Lawrence (© Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

Most likely destination: Georgia The Bulldogs like where they stand in relation to Lawrence, a transfer from Vanderbilt that averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as a senior last year and will have one season of college eligibility remaining. Lawrence briefly considered Georgia a year ago before withdrawing from the portal and returning to Vandy, but it seems like Mike White and his staff will seal the deal this time around. A decision from Lawrence could come before next week and Bulldog fans should be optimistic.

Jayden Quaintance (adidas)

Most likely destination: Louisville Quaintance’s recent visit to Louisville is said to have gone exceedingly well and almost produced a commitment. Now, fellow finalist Memphis will get its chance to woo the five-star big man before he ultimately makes his choice. There’s plenty for Quaintance to consider when making a choice, especially seeing as though he’ll need to play at least two seasons of college hoops before he meets the minimum age requirement for the NBA Draft. The fact that Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway’s seat is warming may factor into the five-star’s multi-year decision. It also feels as though Quaintance is much too important a recruit for new Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey to lose without throwing everything he has at the situation. The Ohio native could be absolutely wowed and ultimately swayed by his upcoming trip to Memphis, but the Cardinals certainly feel like the favorite for the time being.

