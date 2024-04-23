With the last remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2024 class inching closer to finding college homes and grassroots season kicking into gear for underclassmen, there's no shortage of recruiting buzz making its way around. Add in the fact that the transfer portal is at it’s chaotic peak, and there’s more than enough to discuss. Today, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy takes fans for a spin around the college basketball recruitment and discusses the chatter surrounding a number of high-level prospects.

Advertisement

ARKANSAS TO GET FIRST AND POSSIBLY ONLY CRACK AT FLAND

Five-star point guard Boogie Fland will begin his official visit to Arkansas on Wednesday evening. Sources indicate that the trip is the only visit on Fland’s tentative schedule for the time being, which should be encouraging for Razorback fans. The same sources close to Fland indicate that the New York-born star could decide to schedule additional visits in the wake of his trip to Fayetteville should he not feel compelled to pull the trigger right away. Fland was committed to John Calipari when the legendary head coach was at Kentucky, but also has a strong relationship with former UK assistant Orlando Antigua, who did not follow Calipari to Arkansas and instead landed at Illinois. Because of that fact, the Illini could find themselves in the mix if things fall apart between the Fland and the Razorbacks following the upcoming campus visit. Louisville has also been aggressively pursuing Fland, but he has not decided to schedule a visit as of this moment. That said, everything about the situation suggests that if things go as planned on Fland’s upcoming trip to Fayetteville, his second recruitment could meet a swift end. If not, things could get more interesting. Razorbacks fans should be optimistic, however.

*****

GEORGIA LEADS THE WAY FOR FOR TYRIN LAWRENCE

Tyrin Lawrence (© Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports)

Georgia has become the presumed front-runner to land Vanderbilt transfer Tyrin Lawrence, who is expected to decide in the coming days. The Bulldogs were in play for the talented guard a year ago before Lawrence decided to exit the portal and return to Vanderbilt. This time, however, head coach Mike White and his staff may get the job done. Nothing is ever an absolute lock in the world of recruiting, but Lawrence-to-UGA is starting to feel like something similar. The 6-foot-4 Lawrence averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game at Vanderbilt as a senior last year and will have one final season to play at Georgia or any other program he chooses.

*****

OVERSEAS OPTIONS IN PLAY FOR JASON CROWE JR.

Jason Crowe Jr. (Matt Moreno/Rivals.com)