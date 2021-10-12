Commitment breakdown: Malique Ewin to Ole Miss
Ole Miss scored its fourth and highest ranked commitment of the 2022 class on Wednesday evening as Malique Ewin ended his recruitment in favor of the Rebels.
“I chose Ole Miss because the first visit caught my attention with how the school is with education and how Kermit Davis coaches the players,” Ewin told Rivals.com. “Everything about the school was good.”
The four-star prospect opted for Ole Miss after also considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois and several others. He joins a trio of three-star guards heading Oxford next year in TJ Caldwell, Robert Cowherd and Nick Krass.
*****
Rivals Roundtable: Donda Academy, Emoni Bates, 2024 commit
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Rivals150
*****
WHAT OLE MISS IS GETTING
Currently the No. 74 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150, Ewin is one of the most naturally gifted prospects in the nation. At 6-foot-10 and nearly 250 pounds he has the athleticism and body control that is rare for a young prospect at that size. He has really strong hands and soft touch, which makes him tough to handle in the post. He’s also skilled enough to play out on the perimeter with his ability to handle the ball, pass out of the high post and make shots out to three-point range. He has a chance to be one of the top post players in the SEC before long if he puts in the work to get there.
*****
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE REBELS
Ewin’s commitment is huge news for the Rebels as Davis continues to try to get his program back toward the top of the SEC. With his talent level, he could truly be one of the most impactful commitments in the 2022 class in the SEC if he can consistently play to his ability. Make no mistake about it: Ewin has pro potential.
The other significant part of Ewin’s commitment is that it shows Ole Miss can go into Georgia and recruit effectively. Most SEC schools feed off the endless talent that consistently comes out of the Peach State, and it was a big part of the success that Davis and his staff had at Middle Tennessee. If they can consistently reel in players with the talent of Ewin it could be a big boost for Ole Miss going forward.