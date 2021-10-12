Commitment breakdown: Malique Ewin to Ole Miss

WHAT OLE MISS IS GETTING

Currently the No. 74 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150, Ewin is one of the most naturally gifted prospects in the nation. At 6-foot-10 and nearly 250 pounds he has the athleticism and body control that is rare for a young prospect at that size. He has really strong hands and soft touch, which makes him tough to handle in the post. He’s also skilled enough to play out on the perimeter with his ability to handle the ball, pass out of the high post and make shots out to three-point range. He has a chance to be one of the top post players in the SEC before long if he puts in the work to get there.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE REBELS