Dante Allen: The 6-foot-4 combo guard thrived as a playmaker all afternoon, running the point and creating easy scoring opportunities for his teammates with his driving ability. Allen brought his trademark grit on both ends of the floor and spaced things out well, knocking down shots from the perimeter with consistency. For a new team intent on building team chemistry, Allen’s blue-collar approach will fast track the process.

Hudson Greer: Defenders had trouble with Greer’s length and versatility. His knack for knocking down shots, handling the ball and getting into the lane at his size (6-foot-7), brought back memories of Liam McNeeley, the Eagles' star from last season who is suiting up at Connecticut this season. Greer will be a vital piece for the Eagles all season.

Kayden Allen: It’s clear that Allen is primed and ready to step into a role as one of the Eagles’ go-to players this season. He played sparingly last season behind McNeeley, Cooper Flagg, Robert Wright III and Chris Johnson, but Allen is clear that it’s his time. He got into the lane at will and remained consistent knocking down shots all afternoon. Coaches raved about his competitive edge that seemed to raise his teammates’ play throughout the day.

Trent Sisley: What made Montverde so effective last season was its trees in the paint; this year the Eagles will rely heavily on Sisley as a versatile bruiser who affects the game in a variety of different ways. He more than filled that role on Wednesday, throwing down monster dunks and outworking his teammates for rebounds on both ends of the floor. It’s easy to see how he checked in at No. 2 in the adidas 3SSB in dunks this summer with 29.

Mazi Mosley: Mosley’s length and versatility gave defenders a fit all afternoon. His jump shot was consistent, but his ability to maneuver into the lane and finish, dish off or kick out was where he created the most damage on the offensive end. Mosley will undoubtedly play the point at times, a role he comfortably slid over and played flawlessly. As one college coach put it: “Mazi’s a guy that you’ll run with multiple lineups because the best way to describe him is productive, which covers so many things that he does positively.”

Javion Tyndale: The 2027 Canadian point guard simplified the game all afternoon. Even with his blazing speed and quickness, Tyndale didn’t force things that weren’t there. He’s a smaller guard, but his size was more of a problem for the opposing guards than it was a hindrance for him. Also, his ability to knock down shots was mind-boggling all afternoon.