Caleb Holt talks early recruitment, UNC fandom
SNELLVILLE, Ga – A promising prospect in the class of 2026, Caleb Holt already holds a handful of high-major scholarship offers and packs the potential to add many more down the road. At the recent Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase in the Atlanta suburbs, the Alabama-based guard turned in a 30-point, nine-rebound performance that included three 3-pointers and showcased the full scope of his ability
After the contest, Holt spoke with Rivals about his emergence as a national prospect and where his recruitment stands at this early juncture.
*****
ON HIS QUICKLY IMPROVING LONG-RANGE SHOOTING:
“I’m in the gym working on it every day. My dad and I get up at six in the morning every day and get 500 shots up before school – seven days a week.”
ON PLACES HE KNOWS HE WANTS TO VISIT DOWN THE ROAD:
“I don't know yet for sure, but I’m going to figure that out.”
ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE:
“Somewhere where I fit in well with the team. Also, somewhere I know is going to develop me.”
ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:
“I can get to the rack and get layups, but I'm also good in the mid-range. I can shoot, too, so I think I’m a three-level scorer.”
ON WHO HE MODELS HIS GAME AFTER:
“Like a Jaden Ivey or a type of player like him.”
ON SCHOOLS HE HAS SPOKEN WITH MOST:
“I talk to Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss because they come to the school every now and then, and I can reach out to them, but I don't know them too well yet.”
ON IF HE HAS A DREAM SCHOOL:
“I grew up a big North Carolina basketball fan and a Georgia football fan. UNC is probably my dream school though.”
ON HIS FAVORITE NORTH CAROLINA PLAYER:
“Probably my [grassroots] coach Kenny Smith.”
RIVALS' REACTION
The fact that the Alabama-based Holt grew up a North Carolina fan isn’t particularly surprising. The UNC brand is a national one, after all. That combined with the fact that he has a relationship with Kenny Smith, who helped coach his grassroots team this summer, makes things a bit more interesting. It seems clear that UNC is aware of Holt, even if it is not yet actively recruiting him. It also seems clear that the Tar Heels would be major players if they decide to press.
For now, however, it seems the SEC teams Holt mentioned have a bit of a head start in his recruitment, which will become crowded in the years to come.