SNELLVILLE, Ga – A promising prospect in the class of 2026, Caleb Holt already holds a handful of high-major scholarship offers and packs the potential to add many more down the road. At the recent Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase in the Atlanta suburbs, the Alabama-based guard turned in a 30-point, nine-rebound performance that included three 3-pointers and showcased the full scope of his ability

After the contest, Holt spoke with Rivals about his emergence as a national prospect and where his recruitment stands at this early juncture.

*****

ON HIS QUICKLY IMPROVING LONG-RANGE SHOOTING:

“I’m in the gym working on it every day. My dad and I get up at six in the morning every day and get 500 shots up before school – seven days a week.”

ON PLACES HE KNOWS HE WANTS TO VISIT DOWN THE ROAD:

“I don't know yet for sure, but I’m going to figure that out.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE:

“Somewhere where I fit in well with the team. Also, somewhere I know is going to develop me.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I can get to the rack and get layups, but I'm also good in the mid-range. I can shoot, too, so I think I’m a three-level scorer.”

ON WHO HE MODELS HIS GAME AFTER:

“Like a Jaden Ivey or a type of player like him.”

ON SCHOOLS HE HAS SPOKEN WITH MOST:

“I talk to Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss because they come to the school every now and then, and I can reach out to them, but I don't know them too well yet.”

ON IF HE HAS A DREAM SCHOOL:

“I grew up a big North Carolina basketball fan and a Georgia football fan. UNC is probably my dream school though.”

ON HIS FAVORITE NORTH CAROLINA PLAYER:

“Probably my [grassroots] coach Kenny Smith.”