“We have a lot of talented guys and I’m just coming back off of an injury a couple of weeks ago,” said Fowler, who posted eight points, three rebounds and four assists off the bench in a win for Brewster on Friday night at the Bob McKillop Invitational. “Hoophall was my first game back; my ankle still bothers me a little bit, but I’m fully back now.”

First, Fowler suits up at Brewster Academy (N.H.), which competes in the newly formed Nike EYBL Scholastic where nine of the league’s 14 teams are ranked in the ESPN 25 high school basketball rankings.

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – At first glance, Preston Fowler ’s numbers – 8.7 points, 1.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds – don’t blow you out of the water, but look deeper and consider all facets and you’ll see why college coaches have been lining up to lure the 6-foot-7 versatile junior forward.

This past summer, Fowler picked up offers and interest from George Mason, Albany, Quinnipiac, Fairfield, Fordham, Manhattan, Temple, Wake Forest, George Washington, Rhode Island, Oklahoma State, Villanova and Penn State.

As it stands, Fowler said the three schools that he's hearing from the most currently are Providence, Penn State and Wake Forest.

“I know that schools are in season,” said Fowler, who took his last visit to Penn State. “I’m sure I’ll be hearing more over the next few months. I’m not worried about that right now though. I just want to do whatever it takes to get wins. I’ll do all the dirty work.”

And therein lies the intrigue coaches have regarding Fowler.

“They all tell me all the time that they love my approach and how I’m able to impact the game in a lot of different ways,” Fowler said. “I can score if I need to and I’m efficient, but I’ll do whatever it takes out there. As long as we get the win, I’m happy.”

Fowler fully embraces his role as the “junkyard dog” on the team, picking up the slack and doing the grunt work that ultimately translates into wins.

“I’ve never been the man on my team, and that doesn’t bother me at all,” Fowler said. “Everybody can’t be everything all the time. I look at it like I have to do whatever I can to be on the court making an impact. I feel like that’s become my identity and that’s the thing that the coaches like most about me.”