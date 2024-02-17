HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – As the freshly fallen snow transitioned over to ice while the temperature plummeted at Hofstra University, a handful of the country’s top high school basketball prospects brought the heat on the hardwood at the Bob McKillop Invitational on Friday. From do-it-all wings to dynamic guards to a good old-fashioned battle between the top two teams in the country, players turned in memorable performances all night. Here are a few of the names that rung out in front of the capacity crowd.

Dwayne Aristode, Brewster Academy, 2025

The 6-foot-7 wing has been playing some of his best basketball of the season coming off an injury nearly a month ago. Aristode showed the full range of his offensive repertoire, knocking down shots, using his length to lock up on the perimeter and finishing through contact in the paint. Aristode led all scorers with 18 points in a win and never forced the issue once on the offensive end. His IQ and feel are elite as a playmaker operating from the high post, but he’s at his best when he’s attacking from the wing.

T.J. Copeland, Legacy Early College, 2024

Copeland brought the energy on both ends of the floor, using his brute 6-foot-9 frame to clear out space and finish through contact in the paint. Copeland also showed the ability to step out and knock down the perimeter jump shot, connecting on 3-of-4 from three and finishing with 20 points. If he’s able to maintain consistency at this level of play, expect him to be in high demand with new schools in the coming months.

Cooper Flagg, Montverde Academy, 2024

The No. 1 player in the Rivals150 always brings the energy first and his production is always a byproduct of that motor. Friday night was no different. Flagg, a Duke signee, thrived in transition, created his own shot, crashed the boards, handed out assists and swiped steals all night. He ended up with 20 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals in the win over Long Island Lutheran.

Derik Queen, Montverde Academy, 2024

Queen continues to look like the most dominant force in high school basketball in the paint. His ability to use his body to create space coupled with his elite hands and footwork make him an impossible defensive assignment. Queen finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the win.

Liam McNeeley, Montverde Academy, 2024