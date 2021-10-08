Class of 2024 wing Langston Boyd produces stats, offers

IN HIS OWN WORDS

WAKE FOREST: “They like my ability to slash. They are a program on the rise and they play fast. They are aggressive and they get on to the next play. I liked watching them when I went on my visit. I honestly know more about them than the rest because I have been there.” OTHERS: “Purdue, Texas A&M and Ole Miss are all really telling me the same thing. They all like the way I play defense and distribute the ball. They tell me about my game, little things, and keep working when they check in.” MORE ON HIS RECRUITMENT: “I would say Georgetown, Clemson and Cincinnati are all schools that are recruiting me hard, talking to me, seeing me play. But they haven’t offered yet,” Boyd said. “I am looking for a coach that just lets me go. I can facilitate for my teammates, but I know I can score at will, too. I would say those are the two best parts of my game, and I want to go somewhere they will let me be me.”

