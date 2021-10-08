Class of 2024 wing Langston Boyd produces stats, offers
Langston Boyd is a productive basketball player. That is the attribute you notice first. Boyd's productive play during the ABC Fall League earned him Most Outstanding honors after the 6-foot-3 wing led his team to the finals.
“I am able to get to the basket and get my teammates involved," Boyd said. "I am a slasher, a facilitator. I can shoot (from) mid range, and the 3-ball at times,” Boyd said.
The 2024 wing from Concord (N.C.) Academy has seen his recruitment pick up after a strong summer with the Atlanta Celtics (Ga.) 3SSB program.
“I have offers from Wake Forest, Purdue, Mississippi and Texas A&M," Boyd said. "I would say I hear from Wake Forest the most."
IN HIS OWN WORDS
WAKE FOREST: “They like my ability to slash. They are a program on the rise and they play fast. They are aggressive and they get on to the next play. I liked watching them when I went on my visit. I honestly know more about them than the rest because I have been there.”
OTHERS: “Purdue, Texas A&M and Ole Miss are all really telling me the same thing. They all like the way I play defense and distribute the ball. They tell me about my game, little things, and keep working when they check in.”
MORE ON HIS RECRUITMENT: “I would say Georgetown, Clemson and Cincinnati are all schools that are recruiting me hard, talking to me, seeing me play. But they haven’t offered yet,” Boyd said. “I am looking for a coach that just lets me go. I can facilitate for my teammates, but I know I can score at will, too. I would say those are the two best parts of my game, and I want to go somewhere they will let me be me.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Boyd, a lefty, is super productive. He is the type of wing who you always see around the ball. He is slippery in the lane, he is aggressive toward the basket and he is a good offensive rebounder. Boyd is a good team defender, getting his active hands in the passing lanes. He is also explosively athletic, especially in transition.
There may be holes to poke in his game, but at the end of the day you cannot poke holes in 16 to 17 points, eight rebounds, two or three steals and a blocked shot. Those are the kind of numbers that he seems to consistently produce.