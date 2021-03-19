Basketball Recruiting - Class of 2023 prospects shine at HoopExchange event

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Just a sophomore at Florida's Windermere High School, Sean Stewart does not lack options. Even at his young age, the class of 2023 prospect is on the radar of college coaches all over the country. The son of Michael ‘Yogi’ Stewart who played nine NBA seasons after a successful college career at Cal, Sean Stewart is already all of 6-foot-7 and holds multiple high-major offers. Michigan, Florida, Texas A&M, Kansas, Pittsburgh and others have all made things official with the versatile small forward. Stewart was one of the standouts of the HoopExchange Spring Showcase a couple weeks back and can score at all three levels. His elite length also makes him a high-upside defender. That’s all to say there’s a reason the Orlando-area star is already garnering college interest without being nearly fully developed. Below, Stewart discusses his recruitment and where things may go from here and Rivals.com has a look at other 2023 prospects that made a splash at the event.

ON WHICH EARLY OFFERS STAND OUT “Well, Michigan has been playing really well and I like them. I’ve been watching them a lot and I’ve talked to Juwan Howard three or four times. I like him. I’ve talked to Bobby Hurley (from Arizona State) a few times, too. I like all my offers, but I talk to Michigan more than I talk to the others.” ON MICHIGAN “Coach Howard is a Florida guy. He’s actually known my dad for a long time. I like the way they play. They play fast. They run some plays, but not a lot.” ON ARIZONA STATE "Coach Hurley actually played with my dad in Sacramento. When we talked we just had a conversation about what they do at Arizona State and how the practice schedule works. We talked about all sorts of things -- how COVID affected them this year, all that.” ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME “I like to play hard and push the pace. I like to grab rebounds and go. I like dribble-pull ups off of moves, but I like to -lay in the post and face up. I like to get my teammates involved, too.”

FIVE MORE 2023 PROSPECTS FROM THE HOOPEXCHANGE SPRING SHOWCASE

A 6-foot-5 combo guard from Florida’s Leesburg High School, James has the upside to be one of the most sought-after recruits in the state when all is said and done. A no-doubt high-major prospect, James is a well-rounded player for his age and can score at all three levels. He can score at all three levels and his length makes him a high-upside defender. Stewart says he’d like to hear from Southeast-based programs Florida, Florida State and LSU but has not received much recruiting attention as of now.

Jackson is a hyper-athletic point guard with solid length and a high basketball IQ, Jackson is capable of throwing down highlight-reel dunks, but he’s more than just bouncer. The Sarasota (Fla.) Riverview High School sophomore is a willing passer that is also capable of creating his own shot.

Williams has a reputation of being a box-score stuffer, as his rebounding and passing make him as well rounded as any sophomore guard in the state of Florida. His 6-foot-5 frame certainly helps on the rebounding front and also gives him sky-high potential on the defensive end. The Winter Haven High School star should see his stock rise this summer.

An athletic slasher that gets to the basket at will on a lot of occasions. Sasser has a knack for finishing through contact and plays above the rim incredibly well for such a young prospect. Sasser, who also handles the ball incredibly well, has been on the radar in Florida since he was a middle schooler and continues to develop quite nicely. A long list of high-major programs will likely be interested in the versatile 6-foot-5 wing.

Smith’s reputation is that of a scorer and it’s well-earned. The 5-foot-11 combo guards may lack ideal length as things stand but makes up for it with elite athleticism. The left-handed point guard is becoming more skilled by the week and could be in for a big offseason.

