Basketball Recruiting - Rivals Roundtable: NCAA tournament predictions

Which first-round matchup has you most excited?

Max Abmas (3) (USA TODAY)

Cassidy: Everyone loves points, right? I mean, how could you not? With that said, let me present to you Arkansas and Colgate. It’s fitting that the Razorbacks watched the selection show from Indianapolis Motor Speedway because their first round game is going to be a drag race. Colgate averages 16 seconds per possession, while Arkansas plays even faster than that, averaging 15.9. The Vegas over/under opened at 163 and it seems like the over might be the play. The Razorbacks will likely win this game, but it seems like the Raiders could make this more competitive than some think if they shoot as well from deep as they have for much of the season. Shaw: Ohio State vs. Oral Roberts. Oral Roberts is ridiculously fun to watch, led by a pair of players who have pro-type upside with 6-foot-8 Kevin Obanor (18.2 points, nine rebounds) and 6-foot-1 Max Abmas (24.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists). It is an interesting matchup as Abmas mirrors Ohio State's best guard in Duane Washington (15.8 points) and Obanor mirrors Ohio State's best player in forward EJ Liddell (16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds). Can Oral Roberts win? Possibly. But I have enjoyed watching Oral Roberts this season and I am eager to see how it does in this matchup. Another fun fact about Abmas, he is a Biomedical Chemistry major at Oral Roberts. Wood: The Connecticut/Maryland matchup is intriguing to me. Two very good defensive teams which should lead to a rock fight. Somehow Maryland must limit Connecticut’s offensive rebounds. The Huskies tied for 10th in the nation in that category. This game could come down to who has the ball last.

*****

Which seed lower than a 10 has the best chance of winning its first-round game?

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing (USA TODAY)

Cassidy: Winthrop is the sexy pick for a reason. The Wildcats simply aren’t the same team without Collin Gillespie and are probably over-seeded. I’ll go another direction, though, and say I think either Drake or Wichita State beats USC, but the Shockers may well be the more dangerous squad. The Shockers just snuck into the field, but they’ve played better as of late and have proven themselves capable of being a team that can stand toe-to-toe with big-time competition. WSU downed No. 2-seeded Houston less than a month ago and nearly knocked off Oklahoma State early in the year. The Shockers didn’t have a ton of chances to collect marquee wins this season and could be a very dangerous bunch if they get hot. Shaw: Winthrop. Villanova lost Gillespie, then subsequently lost to both Providence and Georgetown. In fact, Villanova has lost five of its last 10 games and there is also a possibility of not having Justin Moore, who is dealing with an ankle sprain. Jay Wright is a heck of a coach, and Villanova still has a cupboard full of talent, but it is simply a different team without Gillespie. On the other side, Winthrop is 23-1 on the season and led by a unique star in 6-foot-7 point forward Chase Vaudrin (12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists) and Tennessee transfer DJ Burns.Pat Kelsey is a hot name every year in the coaching carousel, and that could intensify with a first-round win over Villanova. Wood: I don’t think Georgetown is a team of destiny, or anything like that, but I like its chances against Colorado. As a No. 8 seed in the Big East Tournament, the Hoyas have been in win-or-go-home games since they lost their regular season finale on March 6. I think they’ve got one NCAA Tournament win in them.

*****

Which No. 1 seed will fall first?

Scottie Barnes (USA TODAY)