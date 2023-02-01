Auburn lands top-25 prospect Tahaad Pettiford
Auburn landed a dangerous scorer on Wednesday, when New Jersey-based point guard Tahaad Pettiford. One of the more gifted scoring point guards in the 2024 class, Pettiford will provide Bruce Pearl with a dangerous, athletic, backcourt scoring threat in addition to elite ball-handling ability.
Below, Rivals talks breaks down what the Tigers are getting in their new addition.I
ON WHY HE CHOSE AUBURN
“It was mostly about the connection I have with Coach Bruce Pearl and Coach Ira Bowman. It’s just a really, really close bond. I just felt like Coach Bruce and Coach Ira were the two coaches that can help me get to where I need to be. Then, I felt like Auburn has everything else, too. They have the atmosphere, the kind of player that will be surrounding me, the fans – everything, It all comes together perfectly.”
ON HOW HE FITS WITH THE TEAM
“We all know they have Aden Holloway coming in with the class of 2023. With my class, though, they are recruiting Labaron Philon and we’re trying to get him. They said that they are trying to get both of us and put us in the backcourt together. They say that will be a really great backcourt.”
ON WHEN HE KNEW HE WANTED TO CHOOSE AUBURN
“I wasn’t quite 100 percent sure on the visit, but I was close. The visit really just sat in my mind. I didn't know for sure until the last talk I had with them. That talk really pushed it through,
ON WHAT HE LIKED MOST ABOUT HIS AUBURN VISIT
“The pregame of the football game was really cool. We went to eat and then went to watch Coach Ira do a talk or kind of like a speech. That was a really cool behind-the-scenes look at things for me."
WHAT AUBURN IS GETTING
One of the more exciting 2024 players to watch, Pettiford has an aesthetically pleasing game thanks to his ability to play above the rim, convert shots from all areas of the floor and handle the ball at an high level. The four-star prospect is a score-first guard that makes his living taking defenders off the dribble and finishing aggressively at the rim while absorbing contact if the situation dictates. He still needs to add muscle and become more consistent from long-range, as he has a reputation of being a streaky three-point shooter. That said, on the days that Pettiford has it working from deep, he becomes as dangerous a three-level scorer anyone in this class. Defensively, he’ll improve as he builds muscle because he brings good effort to the table. As he is now, Pettiford is a developing passer that is still prone to the occasional silly turnover when he tries to force things. As he adds strength and patience, he has the chance to reach his obvious professional upside. The outgoing Pettiford has shown potential for leadership as well, as he seems to be one of the more well-liked prospects at every camp and event he attends.
COACH'S CORNER
"Tahaad’s combination of speed, athleticism and long range shooting are the ingredients for success at the next level." -- New Heights Lightning Co-Director Shandue McNeil, who coaches Pettiford on the EYBL grassroots circuit