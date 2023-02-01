Auburn landed a dangerous scorer on Wednesday, when New Jersey-based point guard Tahaad Pettiford. One of the more gifted scoring point guards in the 2024 class, Pettiford will provide Bruce Pearl with a dangerous, athletic, backcourt scoring threat in addition to elite ball-handling ability.

Below, Rivals talks breaks down what the Tigers are getting in their new addition.I





ON WHY HE CHOSE AUBURN

“It was mostly about the connection I have with Coach Bruce Pearl and Coach Ira Bowman. It’s just a really, really close bond. I just felt like Coach Bruce and Coach Ira were the two coaches that can help me get to where I need to be. Then, I felt like Auburn has everything else, too. They have the atmosphere, the kind of player that will be surrounding me, the fans – everything, It all comes together perfectly.”

ON HOW HE FITS WITH THE TEAM

“We all know they have Aden Holloway coming in with the class of 2023. With my class, though, they are recruiting Labaron Philon and we’re trying to get him. They said that they are trying to get both of us and put us in the backcourt together. They say that will be a really great backcourt.”

ON WHEN HE KNEW HE WANTED TO CHOOSE AUBURN

“I wasn’t quite 100 percent sure on the visit, but I was close. The visit really just sat in my mind. I didn't know for sure until the last talk I had with them. That talk really pushed it through,

ON WHAT HE LIKED MOST ABOUT HIS AUBURN VISIT

“The pregame of the football game was really cool. We went to eat and then went to watch Coach Ira do a talk or kind of like a speech. That was a really cool behind-the-scenes look at things for me."