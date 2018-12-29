GoFlashWin.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Chick-fil-A Classic remains one of the very best high school events each winter and this year’s edition didn’t disappoint. Several Rivals150 prospects took to the floor and it was CJ Wilcher, Dalen Terry, and James Wiseman that left as the top standouts. MORE: Five-star Boston talks recruitment, sets visit



MOTOR FOUND

We talked about it some in Thursday’s recap, but we need to broach the subject again; James Wiseman has taken the next step with his game. No, he did not add a Hakeem Olajuwon dream shake move into his repertoire, and no, he did not become dominant with his off-hand, but he did instill a motor that looks to be a turning point for the phenom out of Memphis.

The talent and physical tangibles have never been in question with the near 7-footer but often times, Wiseman has left you wanting more. He has looked lethargic during moments when a prospect in his mold should take over. He did just that in Columbia, which is just a scarier sight for his potential and the immediate impact that should be felt at Memphis next season.

BEST SCORER

Cam Thomas set the nets on fire at the City of Palms Classic last week and while the conversation remains fluid as to who the best high school scorer is, Anthony Edwards definitely has a say in such talk. A bucket-getter at its finest, Edwards didn’t begin things on a high note as he needs to do a better job of not settling as often and early on for the 20-foot and out jumper that usually comes with a hand in his face. Whenever he is aggressive and getting downhill with the ball, Edwards is at his best.

In a rather average affair to begin the week, Edwards still mustered 27 points as he added an efficient 18 more on Friday. The Atlanta native cut his list to Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, and UNC. No official visits are set for now, but the Seminoles and Bulldogs might be the two to beat for the elite scorer.

THE LOCKSMITH

Dalen Terry didn’t set the stat sheets on fire, but he did leave a lasting mark on the defensive end. A good sized 6-foot-6 guard that can defend all three perimeter positions, it was impressive seeing such a highly regarded prospect buy into the defensive end. Equipped with great lateral skills, length and the mindset of shutting down the opposing team’s best scorer, Terry did just that. He forced a number of errant passes and five-second calls, displaying a tenacity on that side of the floor that we had never seen from him. Unselfish is the name of the game with the top-35 prospect as Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Marquette, Memphis, USC, Utah and Washington are among the many in pursuit.

MODEL OF EFFICIENCY

While the majority of his points came from in close proximity to the basket, N’Faly Dante is someone that knows where his bread his buttered. During his first two contests in Columbia, the 7-footer made 17 of his 23 shots, displaying tremendous touch, extension and confidence on his go-to hook jumper over his left shoulder.

While he remains a work in progress on the offensive end as his greatest value sits in changing shots at the rim and in cleaning his area on the glass, it was nice to see the five-star impact the game on both ends.

Averaging 19 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, Dante is the top ranked center in the 2020 class. Oregon dispatched an assistant for his Friday evening affair as the Ducks and LSU were the first to host the model of efficiency for an official visit earlier this fall.

THE RAIN MAKER

Need a shooter? CJ Wilcher is just the guy for you. While he is not an explosive athlete, which may deter a few schools from chasing after the Rivals150 junior, for those that value smart and heady wings that know how to get open within the half-court offense, Wilcher fits the mold to a tee. Often, shooters tend to force their attempt whenever they aren’t getting their shots up, but Wilcher does not. He has an excellent feel and a solid comprehension of what a good and bad shot is.

Wilcher’s already solid shot selection intertwined with his polished footwork on the perimeter and ability to hit off of a variety of screens and angles could make him one of the more recruited prospects this summer out of the northeast corridor. Kudos to Cincinnati, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John’s and Xavier for already placing a priority upon him.

SPRING BREAKOUT

There is always a handful of prospects that have to wait until their senior travel seasons before they enjoy the college recruitment that their talent merits. Caleb Murphy might be the next in line as he used the heightened platform that the event allotted and came through whenever it mattered the most.

Playing behind USC-bound Kyle Sturdivant and another playmaking agent in five-star junior BJ Boston, it is sometimes difficult for Murphy to get the number of opportunities he might receive elsewhere at a less-talented program. Whenever they did present themselves on Friday, Murphy came through, finishing with 18 points off of nine shots, a day after he failed to make a single field goal. The lightning quick junior should see his recruitment multiply immensely as his offer list includes ETSU, Kennesaw State, Little Rock, and Tulane, though the local Georgia Bulldogs continue to monitor.

TOP IN-STATER