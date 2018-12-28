COLUMBIA, SC. – The recruitment of BJ Boston remains one of the more intriguing ones as the five-star junior gets closer to cutting his school list. A smooth and fluid wing that can play all over the floor, Boston discussed his continued evolution as a ballplayer, the six schools involved the greatest and the next two visits that he plans on taking with one just two weeks away. “Junior year has been going fun,” he said. “I am just trying to show everybody that I can bring the ball up and that I can run the point and play all of the perimeter positions.” Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Duke, Kentucky, and Ohio State are the six schools that he is hearing from the most often, Boston told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “They are just telling me the same stuff as Auburn. Coach Avery (Johnson), that is my guy, along with Yasir (Rosemond). They are just telling me to go out there and play my game and to be the best player that I can be.” Auburn: “They are just saying that it is the place for me and that I can show all of my talents there. It is a good, small community and everybody there knows each other.” Duke: “It was fun. It was me, Jalen Johnson, Vernon (Carey) and Wendell (Moore) on the visit. They are a great program with great coaches.” Florida: “I talk to (Jordan) Mincy a lot. That is my guy. They run and gun which is what I really like.” Kentucky: “They are just telling me to go out there and play my game. They get a lot of their wings to the league like Kevin Knox, Malik Monk and Devin Booker. They are just saying that they can get me to the league.”

WHAT'S NEXT & RIVAS' REACTION