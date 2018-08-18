Since the July evaluation period ended, Wahab has visited VCU, Temple and Georgetown. Wahab has no plans on stopping as he plans to visit UConn on Aug. 19, Ohio State on Aug. 25, Pitt on Aug. 26 and Syracuse on Sept. 8.

One of the top big man prospects along the East Coast, Qudus Wahab is on the visit trail. After recently trimming his school list to a group of 12, Wahab will visit take four unofficial visits within the next three weeks.

Why has Wahab become such a coveted recruit along the East Coast? For one, he is a big man that can contribute without having a single play called for him. He is mobile, active and capable of producing through physicality.

On the Under Armour circuit this summer, the We R1 product finished the season with averages of 8.1 points (51-percent FG), 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.

No other visits have been scheduled outside of the four upcoming as all five official visits remain available. There is no rush in the college recruiting process for Wahab as another list is expected to be published within the next month or so as the most serious of contenders for his eventual commitment will then become known.