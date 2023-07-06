NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The 2023 Peach Jam continued on Wednesday and the day ushered in some big-time performances and important recruiting news. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy was on hand in the Palmetto State for the day that was at grassroots basketball’s most important event and shares his takeaways below.

ISAIAH ABRAHAM ON VERGE OF COMMITMENT

Isaiah Abraham didn’t name a specific announcement date on Wednesday, but the four-star forward did say he hopes to put his recruitment behind him “right after Peach Jam,” which is set to wrap up this weekend. While a specific announcement date is still being debated, what does feel certain is the fact that Abraham will land at either UConn or Marquette. The No. 69 prospect in the Rivals150 says he already has an idea of which program it will be, but he isn’t in a hurry to share that choice with the world. “I might wait like a week after we leave [Peach Jam] at most,” Abraham said. “I’ve pretty much already decided, but I still need to talk it over with my family and make sure before I announce.” Providence and Virginia join the Huskies and Golden Eagles in Abraham’s official top four but neither feels especially likely to be the choice when push comes to shove. As for Marquette and UConn, Abraham says each has its own, unique allure. "UConn comes with that great, winning program,” he said. “They just put guys in the NBA so that’s something I look at. Then, just the coaching staff. They prioritize me. With Marquette, that was my first visit. Obviously, my dad (Faisal Abraham) has his legacy there. I really like Shaka (Smart), too, and just the program as a whole. My dad just tells me what to value in schools. He just wants me to choose the best place for me.”

*****

WILL RILEY FEELING PAC-12 LOVE

Class of 2025 four-star Will Riley has been one of the breakout stars of the past year, as the Canada product played the high school season with The Phelps School in Pennsylvania before shining for UPlay Canada on the EYBL circuit. Riley updated his recruitment following an efficient 10-point, four-rebound performance on Wednesday and says that a pair of Pac-12 programs are starting to pique his interest. “I’m working on getting some visits set up,” Riley said. “I don’t know where yet, but I’m working on it. UCLA and Oregon have talked about it. I might want to go check out Oregon for sure because my family lives up there, around Vancouver. Oregon has already offered, but I’m just talking to UCLA. They’re going to keep watching me heavily. I like Oregon and the coach and the whole program." Kansas State was the first program to offer Riley, who also holds offers from programs such as Seton Hall, Arkansas, Washington and Villanova.

*****

ILLINOIS COMMIT MAKES HIS MARK ON THE EVENT

Morez Johnson

Illinois commit Morez Johnson didn’t garner as much in-gym buzz as some of Wednesday’s other standouts, such as Cooper Flagg or Cameron Boozer, but the Illini pledge’s 26-point, 19-rebound effort was one of the day’s most dominant performances and willed his MeanStreets team to a narrow, overtime victory. Johnson’s big day was as efficient as it was impressive, as his 26 points came on just nine shots while the four-star forward avoided turning the ball over at all. Few players absorb contact as well as Johnson, who seemed to be in attack mode from the moment the ball was tipped. The No. 31 prospect in the country, Johnson has the build and diverse mid-post skillset to make an early impact at the Big Ten level and could turn into an even more complete and intriguing prospect if he becomes more reliable outside of 15 feet. That said, his motor and ability to relentlessly attack the rim have earned him a lofty ranking that feels in line to improve yet again down the road.

*****

FIVE-STAR TRE JOHNON EYEING TWO ADDITIONAL VISITS

Tre Johnson