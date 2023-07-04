Standing all of 6-foot-6 and being able to shoot from distance at an impressive clip has a tendency to drum up high-major interest and four-star wing Jaiden Glover is using such a formula to improve his stock in the eyes of college coaches. Glover has been gaining momentum steadily over the last year and continued to do so at the recent NBPA Top 100 Camp, where he was one of the event’s major revelations. . Glover may have more offers in his future as he is set to play the July live period with the Riverside Hawks on the Under Armour circuit, but his recruitment has already taken a loose shape. Today, Rivals explores where things stand with the New Jersey-based wing and ranks the contenders to land his pledge.

1. ST JOHN’S

The Red Storm produced Glover’s first offer and the program has stayed involved with the versatile forward through the coaching change and into the summer. Rick Pitino and his staff made their presence known at Glover’s games during the June live period, and Glover has already been on campus in Queens. There’s a quickly developing bind between the parties, but the 6-foot-6 wing’s recruitment isn’t over by any means. It feels like Pitino may need to close this one in a hurry, as Glover’s hot summer has grabbed the attention of a host of new schools. His offer list could grow quickly post-July. That said, there’s reason to believe that the Johnnie’s hold an advantage as things stand. Glover plans to take an official visit late this summer, and his recruitment could meet a sudden end if such a trip goes well.

*****

2. VILLANOVA

If St. John’s is out in front, it’s probably not by much, as a spring unofficial visit to Villanova seems to have piqued Glover’s interest. The Wildcats’ style of play seems to appeal to Glover. So does the fact that the program developed Mikal Bridges, in whom Glover sees himself. It feels like Glover would need to get back on campus for an official before picking ‘Nova, so the longer his recruitment drags on, the more optimistic head coach Kyle Neptune and company should become.

*****

3. A LATE-ARRIVING OFFER

Glover is coming off a fantastic performance at NBPA Top 100 Camp and is starting to feel like a prospect on the rise. He’s made consistent jumps in the rankings over the past six months and additional high-major coaches are starting to take notice of his length, shooting stroke and ball-handling ability. Virginia Tech recently tossed its hat in the ring and Ohio State seems to have started to push a little harder in its pursuit of the Patrick School star. If he rides the momentum he built in June through the July live period, he could have a handful of new options at his disposal.

*****

4. CREIGHTON

Glover has built a strong relationship with Bluejays assistant Derek Kellogg, who seems to have done an incredible job getting Creighton in the door with the four-star prospect. Glover has been talking about the possibility of an official visit to Omaha, but no specific dates have been floated just yet. Creighton feels like it’s running in third as things stand, but that could all change on a dime with a fall visit.

*****

5. ILLINOIS