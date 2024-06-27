Will Riley (Photo by Kyu Edminster/NBA)

The unofficial commitment season has arrived in the recruiting world, as prospects are flying off the board and will continue to do so through the start of fall. This week seems like as good a time as ever for Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy to wade into those waters with a pair of commitment predictions as well as a look at a recent announcement that brought a reclassification along with it.

Advertisement

FUTURECAST: Jaylen Harrell to Providence

Four-star wing Jaylen Harrell intends to end his recruitment on July 1. The Braintree (Mass.) Cats Academy star announced his intention to choose among Alabama, Providence, Rutgers, Xavier and Kansas when the calendar turns on Monday, but the fact that he’s only visited the Friars, Musketeers and Scarlet Knight suggests Harrell’s recruitment is really just a three-horse race. The 6-foot-6 forward has surprised before, however, most notably when he canceled a scheduled May 28 commitment announcement at the last moment. Back then, it seemed as though Providence was on the verge of landing his pledge but the announcement was canceled at the 11th hour, with Harrell saying he needed more time to make a final decision. A month later, it seems little on the bottom line has changed. Providence is still the front-runner, with Rutgers and Xavier representing the only real threats to swipe the four-star’s commitment. As recently as Tuesday, buzz coming from those in the know is that Providence remains the most likely landing spot for Harrell, with Xavier and, to a lesser extent, Rutgers continuing to put up a fight. It would be unwise to expect Sean Miller to wave the white flag in this situation, but the smart money, with roughly a week left to go, remains on the Friars.

*****

BONUS FUTURECAST: Jamarion Batemon to Iowa State

Another recruitment that’s much simpler than it seems on the surface is that of four-star guard Jamarion Batemon, who, like Harrell, is set to announce his college choice on July 1. Officially, Batemon is considering Marquette, Iowa State, Clemson and West Virginia, but the Cyclones and the Golden Eagles feel like the only real players left in the chase. As for which of the two will land the Milwaukee Academy Of Science star’s pledge come decision day, things aren't open and shut, as nobody in the know seems excited to say much directly. Still, Iowa State seems to have at least a slight edge less than a week before Batemon’s announcement. Nobody I’ve spoken with this week was willing to rule Shaka Smart and his program out completely, but there’s suddenly plenty of optimism coming out of Ames, which Batemon has visited on multiple occasions. I logged a prediction for the Cyclones on Wednesday morning, but nothing feels totally certain on that front just yet.

*****

ILLINOIS SIGNEE WILL RILEY LANDS AT NO. 12 AFTER RECLASS