CARROLLTON, Texas – Friday’s biggest recruiting news happened nowhere near the Dallas EYBL stop, but it still managed to make waves at the event. When Indiana landed forward Mackenzie Mgbako , a five-star in the class of 2023, other Hoosier targets, including Dylan Harper , took note.

Harper, who is considering IU in addition to Kansas, Duke, Rutgers and Auburn, was told of Mgbako’s choice following his team’s Friday victory and said he was one of the few that wasn’t at all surprised that Mgbako chose Indiana over Kansas.

“He already committed? It was Indiana. Right?” Harper said. “I knew it. I mean, he didn't tell me or anything. I just assumed it was Indiana because Mike Woodson is going to put him in the best position to succeed and to get to the next level.”

Harper had more to say about the Hoosiers in addition to his other finalists on Friday, and broke down where things stand with each school. He also noted that he doesn't plan to focus on recruiting until after the conclusion of the grassroots season in July, so a decision will have to wait until at least then.

Indiana: “They check up and make sure I’m good and I’m growing. With Mike Woodson, he has a great background. He’s an NBA coach. He knows how to get people the ball and let them go. That’s what I really love about them. They have an NBA play style.

Duke: “Things are good with duke. I talk to Jon Scheyer. They all text and call to see how I am and check in on me. We talk about what I can improve after watching my games and help me out.”

Rutgers: “I’m not gonna lie, (Rutgers commit) Ace (Bailey) got it all. Ace can put it on the floor, score the ball, get to the rim and do it all. With Rutgers, obviously I’ve been there a lot with my brother, but they make sure I know they aren’t letting my brother recruit me for them. They are going to do whatever they have to do to get me.”

Kansas: “Biggest part of going to college is winning, and Kansas is always winning. They’re always in the mix for national championships. That’s the biggest factor they have working for them. They check in on me a lot and ask me how I’m doing.”

Auburn: “They let guards go. Every guard that comes out of there scores the ball and can always make plays. They tell me to keep the main goal the main goal when we talk. They tell me how to be a better player and better human being.”