Basketball Recruiting - Cassidy's Takeaways: Montverde Invitational

MONTVERDE, Fla. -- The penultimate day of the 2021 Montverde Invitational featured six of the top high school basketball teams in America and countless Div. I-bound prospects littered throughout their rosters. Rivals.com was on hand for the day that was in Central Florida and delivers news and notes from the event below.

RICE’S RECRUITMENT HAS AN ACC VIBE

There may not be a wing in the country that scores through contact better than Oak Hill’s M.J. Rice, the No. 27 player in the class of 2022. He finished Friday’s contest with 22 points on 6-for-9 shooting, and his trademark strength was on full display all game. Rice absolutely thrives on physicality. He shot 14 free throws in the contest and scored a bucket in the second quarter despite a defender fully holding one of his arms. Following the game, the class-of-2022 star said Duke, NC State, Pittsburgh and Louisville currently lead the way in his recruitment. Rice has been on campus at both Duke and NC State and seems incredibly high on both programs. He intends to visit Louisville as soon as the pandemic-induced dead period lifts. It’s still early as it relates to the budding star’s recruitment, but the Blue Devils and Wolfpack will likely figure into the equation until he chooses a school.

THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT IN WACO

Baylor-bound prospects Langston Love and Kendall Brown squared off in the day’s second game. And while Brown’s Sunrise Academy team took home the win, both future Bears impacted the contest in major ways. Brown finished with a game-high 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting and grabbed five rebounds, while Love went for 15 points and added four rebounds. Scott Drew has his program undefeated this season and the pipeline appears to be backed up with talent. Everything seems to be coming up Baylor as of late, and you can feel the program’s momentum compounding.

CAMRYN CARTER HITS RESET

Following his Friday afternoon game, three-star guard Camryn Carter said the pandemic has thrown a wrench of sorts in his recruitment. Carter, who holds offers from programs such as Georgetown, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, says his contact with coaches has been slow as of late. “Nothing is the same anymore,” Carter said. “it seems like Covid changed everything for me.” The hiccup could provide an opening for an interested mid-major to slide into the thick of the race if it so chooses. How Carter finishes the season could determine the trajectory of his recruitment, as the 2021 prospect remains on the board and looking for a landing place. Carter finished Friday’s game against Wasatch Academy with five points, four assists and a pair of steals.

OTHER NOTABLE PERFORMANCES