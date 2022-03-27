Cassidy's Takeaways: G.G. Jackson previews decision at UCAAG

ATLANTA – The 2022 Underclassmen All-American Games will take place on Sunday, but the teams got together to run through practices on Saturday afternoon. The rosters for this year’s event are star-studded and include multiple top-five prospects in the classes of 2023 and 2024. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy is on hand at the event and shares some news from the warmup day below.

Top overall prospect GG Jackson is close to a decision and has been for a few weeks. Now, however, the top prospect in the class of 2023, says he’ll share his choice with the world shortly after the conclusion of the NCAA tournament.

More important than his timetable, however, is the coaching change that has taken place at South Carolina. Seen as one of the two favorites to land Jackson’s letter of intent just a few weeks ago, the Gamecocks hurt their chances significantly by deciding to fire longtime head coach Frank Martin, who spent years recruiting Jackson, on March 14. It seems obvious that South Carolina now has little chance to win the Jackson sweepstakes, but that doesn’t mean new head coach Lamont Paris has thrown in the towel.

“Coach Paris reached out and spoke with my dad,” Jackson said on Saturday. “He wants to come down to my high school on Monday to speak with me. I feel like that’s going to be pretty cool to get to know him. So we’ll see. I’m looking forward to it.”

Still, barring some sort of Palmetto State magic, Jackson’s college recruitment is a Duke-North Carolina affair. There are professional options in play. Jackson toured the Overtime Elite League facilities and got a final pitch from the OTE brass on Saturday morning and says he plans to consider what he heard. When he spoke about the Tar Heels and Blue Devils, however, things seemed more serious and a bit more detailed.

“I texted with [North Carolina head coach Hubert] Davis before they played the UCLA game and gave him my opinion on what that game was going to be like and all that,” Jackson said. “It’s always all love with him and all love around there. I liked watching them. They don’t play as many guys as other programs do, so this [tournament run] surprised me a little. Obviously Coach Hubert knows what he’s doing, though. It seems like all the coaches and the players are always on the same page.”

Jackson says he’s heard less from Duke than he has from UNC in recent weeks but notes the reasons for that are obvious

“I haven’t spoken to Duke coaches in a while because they’re all pretty locked into the tournament, obviously. I have been communicating with the players, though. But with the players and the coaches it’s constant love and feedback.”

No specific date for a commitment has been set, but Jackson says he and his family plan to announce his landing place in the days following the national title game.