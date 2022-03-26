Junior wing Jordan Burks hopes big summer attracts more offers

A regional name that has garnered some major college interest in the Sunshine State and the Southeast region, Jordan Burks is hoping to raise his profile over the summer playing with the Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL circuit. The talent to do so is certainly there, as the 6-foot-6 wing has shown the ability to dominate games in stretches. Consistency, however, is his greatest foe at this point. Burks’ performance can be a bit erratic at times, which is typical for a young prospect. Sometimes he fades offensively and struggles to get into a rhythm. Other times, like in a recent game at the Grind Session World Championship in Phoenix, he goes for 20 points and seven rebounds in an efficient performance that included finishes at the rack and a reliable three-point stroke. Rivals.com recently spoke with Burks, who holds offers from SMU, Florida Gulf Coast and others, and got the latest on his recruitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

ON HIS FLORIDA OFFER “I had that offer before the staff left obviously. I haven't heard from them yet since they just got to Georgia and all that, but I was talking mostly with Coach Al [Pinkins].” ON PINKINS “He’s really cool. He first approached me out at a showcase event out in Gainesville and we’ve been locked in ever since then. We talk about both basketball and my personal life and how to stay on the right track with both.” ON FLORIDA GULF COAST "I like it there a lot. I liked the visit and I know some of the players, so it was cool talking with them up there. I like Coach [Michael] Fly a lot. They’ve been keeping an eye on me and talking to me a lot." ON WHAT KIND OF COACH HE’D LIKE TO PLAY FOR "I really just want a coach that holds me accountable. That’s all I want. I want a coach that is going to have me disciplined and ready to play." ON FLORIDA STATE “They were actually here watching me play today. I talk to them a lot. Coach [C.Y] Young was here. He says I’m the kind of player they want at Florida State because I fit with them and they [are going to] offer soon.” ON HIS GAME “I’m versatile and help out on defense and can score. When I talk about my motor, I say I have a good wifi connection.”



