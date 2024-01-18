Advertisement

INDIANA COMMIT MAKES A BURGER BALLOT STATEMENT

Liam McNeeley (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Hoophall Classic was the last major event before McDonald’s All-American voting transpires and the closing argument Indiana signee Liam McNeeley made through his play was a convincing one to say the least. Seen by some as a borderline case, McNeeley is sometimes unfairly painted as “a spot shooter with good length.” His play against No. 2-ranked Prolific Prep on Sunday exposed such a talking point as a lazy characterization. The future Hoosier played with his hair on fire in the contest, taking home game MVP honors on the back of a 22-point performance that saw him do a little bit of everything on both ends. There were dunks in traffic, steals on the perimeter and a few impressive dribble-drives as well. McNeeley has improved his athleticism and his defense exponentially over the past year and certainly has the resume and skill set to be under serious consideration for a McDonald’s roster spot to say the least.

QUEEN DECISION SEEMS TO HINGE ON ROSTER FIT

Derik Queen

Five-star center Derik Queen was mulling announcing a commitment at last weekend’s event and had even selected Saturday as a target date. That, obviously, didn’t come to pass. Queen was asked about the situation in a short interview on Friday, and the four-star addressed the delay. “It’s not even about the money,” Queen said when asked if NIL negotiations have created the delay. “It’s about the fit. I’m looking at that.” Buzz around the building from people in the know backed up what Queen said, as multiple people indicated that Queen is hoping to get a better grasp on which players will be returning at finalists Indiana, Maryland, Houston and Kansas before making a college decision. It seems as though the Montverde Academy star is very much still undecided and may wait an additional few weeks or even more before making the call in order to get a late-season read on next season’s roster construction. Whatever the case, it feels like all four of his finalists have, at the very least, a puncher’s chance of landing his pledge. Even at this juncture, the situation seems to have a lot of moving parts.

