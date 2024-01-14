SPRINGFIELD, Mass – The top uncommitted prospect in the 2024 class is uncommitted no more, as five-star wing VJ Edgecombe announced his intention to sign with Baylor on Sunday night. The decision came as part of the Hoophall Classic event and gives the Bears an absolutely loaded and well-rounded recruiting haul. Below, Rivals explored what head coach Scott Drew is getting in the Long Island Lutheran High School star as well as what Edgecombe’s pledge means for the bigger picture.





IN HIS WORDS





ON WHY HE CHOSE BAYLOR

"The deciding factor in my decision was my relationship with the coaches, the vision they had for me and the environment and community outside of basketball at the school."

ON HIS ROLE AT BAYLOR

"They told and showed me that I’ll be given the opportunity to earn a major role, which I can step into and succeed in. "

ON WHAT STOOD OUT ABOUT HIS VISIT TO WACO

"My favorite part was that it felt like home."





WHAT BAYLOR IS GETTING

One of the most well-rounded and athletic prospects in the country, Edgecombe has experienced a meteoric rise that started well over a year ago and now has him ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the country, a line from which he may well move up further. It’s become difficult to poke holes in the five-star guard’s game, as he plays even bigger than his 6-foot-5 frame thanks in part to truly elite athleticism that allows him rack up highlight-worthy plays on the offensive end while lending him incredible versatility on defense. He puts massive pressure on opponents in transition and has become a much better ball-handler in the past year, even if he still has some work to do on that front. Edgcombe is a true three-level scorer that has a pull-up game at his disposal and can also take over a game from deep when he’s going well. He certainly has the tools to be a one-and done type as he tightens his handle and becomes more consistent as a three-point shooter. Edgecomeb’s motor and athleticism are truly remarkable and his guard skills have developed rapidly over the last 12 months.