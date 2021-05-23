Cassidy's Takeaways: Day 1 at the Circuit League IV

IRVING, Texas -- Day One of the The Circuit League IV event in suburban Dallas is in the books, and the day that was in North Texas featured a number of highly-touted prospects showcasing their craft and discussing their college futures. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand at the event and provides recruiting news and notes from the loaded grassroots event.

Last year’s 9-16 disaster of a season be damned, the allure of Kentucky not only remains intact, but it seems as strong as ever.

Just ask five-star point guard Dion Johnson, who was set to announce three college finalists last week before a last-minute call from the Wildcats quickly turned a top three into a final four.

“Honestly, I had it all set. I was gonna announce a final four with three colleges [and the NBL], but when Kentucky found out I was making that cut, they called me and I ended up adding them right then. We were already in contact, but it wasn’t too crazy. When I announced I was cutting it down, they reached out and had a good talk.”

And so John Calipari pushed his way in the door and joined Oregon, Washington and Alabama on the list of programs in the running to land the celebrated prospect. So while the professional route will remain difficult to beat, Johnson, who scored 19 points for Vegas Elite in a Saturday afternoon game against a loaded Team Trae Young squad, insists the Wildcats, Huskies and Ducks are all very real options for his future.

“I’ve been in contact with Oregon since [assistant] Chris Crutchfield got there. Ever since he got there, they’ve been on my super hard. With Washington, they have been doing the same thing since Quincy [Pondexter] got there. I have a great relationship with him. Then, with Alabama, those coaches offered me in 7th grade when they were at Buffalo, so I’ve known them. They’ve known me for a long time. I like the way they play and the way they let their guards go.”

According to Johnson, a decision on his future may come before many think, as he pledges not to drag his decision out for the sake of building drama. On Saturday, the California product says he will announce sometime before the late signing period in 2022.

“When I know, I’ll just tell everyone,” Johnson said. “I won’t drag it out or play any games with coaches.”

Recruiting against professional money will be an uphill fight for Kentucky, Alabama, Washington and Oregon. Everyone involved is acutely aware of that fact. So while Johnson is aware of the enormity of the decision before him, he says he also sees how a quick stint in college could improve his eventual bottom line.

“I’m not really into rushing to any money,” he said. “I’m level-headed enough to know that I can go to college, wait six more months and get more money than I would have if I rushed to get the fast money. I’m going to take it slow and be smart.”