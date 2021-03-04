Basketball Recruiting - Cassidy's Predictions: I've Got Five on it

With the 2020-21 high school basketball season winding down in a lot of states, it’s time to start reflecting on how the last few months may affect rankings. This week in I've Got Five on It, Rivals.com national analyst Rob Cassidy looks at five rankings questions that need answered when things refresh later this spring.

Who’s No. 1 in 2022?

There’s no doubt that current No. 1 Emoni Bates, a Michigan State commit with one eye on the G League, is a hyper-elite prospect with a bright professional future. Whether or not he’s the top prospect in the class of 2022 isn’t quite as clear as it once was. Current No. 2 Jalen Duren has made a splash as a junior, having a dominant season while playing an absolutely treacherous national schedule with Florida's Montverde Academy. Duren is becoming a more complete and rare-looking prospect by the month and spent the year absolutely taking over games against teams that feature other future pros. There’s definitely a conversation to be had here, even if the switch isn’t actually made.

How high should Brandin Podziemski rise?

Podziemski is extremely underrated. That is not up for debate. Just how underrated, however, will be the subject of much discussion when we begin to update the 2021 rankings for the final in April. Podziemski is on an absolute tear this season, putting up eye-popping numbers and showcasing a smooth and reliable three-point stroke. Podziemski has made a case to burst into the Rivals150 with gusto, as he looks like an instant-impact type guard. There’s certainly a discussion to be had about how aggressive we should be when ranking the Wisconsin-based star. Podziemsk is considering Miami, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Kentucky and Illinois.

Bruce Thornton vs. Scoot Henderson

The Atlanta basketball community’s favorite debate will take center stage once again, as the Scoot Henderson-Bruce Thornton conversation will restart on the national stage. Thornton, an Ohio State commit, currently sits one spot in front of the uncommitted Henderson in the Rivals150. And while both guards are no-doubt top-25 prospects, the two Atlanta-area floor generals will always be compared with each other because of both position and geography. Thornton is more physically developed and probably a better defender than Henderson, who seems to be quicker and more explosive. In some ways, the debate is a matter of preference, but the nature of lists dictates one has to be ranked higher than the other.

Should Jonas Aidoo move up even further?

We shot center Jonas Aidoo up 71 spots in the last rankings but there’s a case to be made that he still compares favorably to a handful of players ranked in front of him. The 7-foot Marquette commit looks more like a player with a pro future with each passing month as he develops his face-up game and becomes more comfortable with his massive frame. Aidoo, who turned 18 in December, has long had a reputation as a rim protector, but he’s blossoming into a truly well-rounded prospect as a senior. He could see his rankings stock jump once again in the next update.

Where to start 2023 guard Layden Blocker?