Cassidy Awards: Saturday action at the Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- Day 11 of the 2021 Peach Jam has come and gone, and Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand to witness the action on the event’s penultimate day. Below, he doles out some awards based on what he saw in South Carolina on Saturday.

THE STOCK RISER: Otega Oweh

Oweh currently ranks 128th in the class of 2022, but that number will be changing when the rankings refresh. The Team Final guard is in the midst of an impressive Peach Jam performance and what he did in the quarterfinals on Saturday highlighted the things we’ve liked about him all tournament. Oweh broke defenders down off the dribble and created his own looks at the basket to the tune of a game-high 24 points in a quarterfinal win over ProSkills on Saturday morning. He also showcased his strong upper body, rebounding incredibly well from a guard spot and hauling in six boards. He followed that up by going 7-for-10 from the floor in a semifinal victory over the New York Rens. Recruitment: Oweh visited Penn State last month, and the Nittany Lions are thought to hold a slight edge in his recruitment for the time being but additional offers may arrive in the wake of his big Peach Jam performance.

*****

THE ONE-MAN SHOW: Emoni Bates

Bates’ team had a tough run from a wins and loss standpoint at Peach Jam, but the No. 2 prospect in the 2022 class backed up his lofty ranking in most games. Saturday saw Bates play within the offense in a 20-point, eight-rebound effort that allowed him to showcase some elite court vision with a couple of highlight-worthy passes early in the game. Bates’ professional upside remains obvious to anyone that has ever watched him, as nobody in the class has a high ceiling. His battle is simply with consistency, as the flashes of true greatness are capable of blowing people away. Bates will remain in the discussion for the top spot in the rankings until the end. Recruitment: Most think Bates will eventually select the professional route, but Oregon, Memphis, Baylor, Miami and Michigan State, to which he was once committed, comprise his list of finalists.

*****

RANKINGS CRASHER: AJ Storr

Storr created for himself from the jump in his Vegas’ Elite team’s overtime loss to BABC on Saturday, and did so in a number of different ways. His 29-point effort included a trio of three pointers and also saw him break down defenders off the dribble. The effort showed the potential of what he could be on the next level if his jumper from deep becomes more consistent and he develops into a more formidable defender. Storr absolutely took over the game in stretches while limiting bad shots for the majority of regulation. He remains unranked for now, but is making a case to slide into the Rivals150 when rankings refresh. Recruitment: Storr has visited Kansas, LSU and Illinois this year. He was once committed to the Illini before backing off that pledge and reclassifying from 2021 to 2022.

*****

BOX SCORE STUFFER: Jalen Duren

The No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class left his mark on both games he played Saturday, as he managed 14 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks in the morning before going for 15 points, eight rebounds and an eye-popping six blocks in the semifinal. Duren’s NBA frame combined with his athleticism make him incredibly rare, and the way he dramatically impacts every facet of the game is pleasing to say the least. He’s the rare prospect that can take a game, even when his shots aren’t consistently falling. Recruitment: Duren will likely land at Miami or Memphis. Kentucky remains involved, as does the professional route.

*****

UNDERRATED: Ty Rogers

Rogers sits at No. 82 in the cuent Rivals150 and that feels too low following the week he’s had for Meanstreets at Peach Jam. Rogers comes equipped with a good motor and notable athleticism, but he’s a hard-nosed, willing rebounder as well. In Saturday’s semi final, he showcased his full range of skill taking defenders off the dribble bounce to the tune of 14 points on 6-for-12 shooting and grabbed 12 boards in a semifinal loss. Rogers has had an impressive summer and deserves a bump in ranking. Recruitment: Michigan, Michigan State Purdue, Connecticut and Houston are involved with Rogers.

*****

UP AND DOWN: Chance Westry

Westry has had a bit of an up-and-down day, which has been a microcosm of his summer. On Saturday morning, the New York Rens wing willed his team to an overtime victory in the quarterfinals by posting 24 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Team Durant. Ideally, you’d like Westry to become a more consistent 3-point shooter, but when he’s going well on the glass and getting to the bucket almost at will as he was on Saturday morning, putting his shooting under the microscope feels like splitting hairs. In the semifinal on Saturday night, things were significantly less efficient, as the Rens standout went 3 for 14, and the holes in his game were more apparent. Westry’s upside remains both massive and obvious, but he’ll need to become more consistent in the year ahead. Recruitment: Syracuse and Auburn seem to be strong players as things stand. Westry also visited LSU in June.

*****

EVOLVING: Brandon Miller

Miller is known for his ability to attack the rim and that reputation is well earned. He looks to have added some additional muscle in the last year but remains athletic, lean and able to guard multiple positions. In Saturday’s semifinal win over Meanstreets, the five-star wing showcased his toughness, grabbing nine rebounds to go along with his six points. Miller is clearly much stronger than he was at this time a year ago and his flashes of dominance are becoming more frequent. He’ll take the next step when he begins to assert himself and impose his will on the offensive end. Recruitment: Auburn, Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee are in the thick of Miller’s recruitment. He’s expected to release a top 10 next month.

*****

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ronald Holland

A class of 2023 prospect, Holland did everything on Saturday except shoot it from deep with any regularity. So if his jump shot becomes more consistent in the year ahead, the sky's the limit for his potential. Holland is a hyper-versatile defender that can also finish through contact with either hand. In Saturday’s win over Team Takeover, he scored 21 points on nine shots and secured the game-sealing rebound, which was one of the seven boards he grabbed in the contest. His length and skill set scream pro potential if he becomes reliable enough from deep to keep defenders honest. Recruitment: The Texas-based Holland already holds a handful of regional offers. Texas, Memphis, Arkansas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M have all made things official.

*****

THE NEWSMAKER: Cason Wallace

Wallace made waves on Saturday by securing an offer from Kentucky, the coaching staff of which watched him turn in a 19-point, nine-round performance from a guard spot against a Team Final squad stacked from top to bottom with high-major talent. So while Wallace and his squad came up short on the scoreboard, his shooting, motor, incredibly active defense and ability to create was enough to earn him a blue blood opportunity. Recruitment: Baylor, Tennessee and Texas have long been involved with Wallace. Saturday’s Kentucky offer vaults the Wildcats into the thick of the race.

*****

MR. VERSATILITY: TJ Power

T.J. Power (Rivals.com)

Power is a 6-foot-8 forward capable of handling the ball while also scoring in the high post and working with his back to the basket. In fact, there’s little on the offensive end he can’t do. Saturday saw him score 14 points and grab eight rebounds in his BABC squad’s overtime victory against Vegas Elite. He’ll need to get more consistent from three-point range before realizing his full potential, but Power is a class of 2023 prospect with room to grow as a player. Recruitment: Boston College, Creighton, Iowa, Miami and Marquette are among the early offers for the versatile Power.

*****

THE CROSSOVER SUCCESS: Jason Moore