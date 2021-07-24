Cassidy Awards: Friday at the Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, N.C. -- Day 10 of the 2021 Peach Jam “bubble” is in the books, and Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand to witness all the comings and goings of action on the floor. Below, he doles out some metaphorical awards based on the day that was in South Carolina.

THE GAME CHANGER: Dereck Lively

There were two No. 1 ranked prospects in Friday’s game between Game Fine and NJ Scholar Athletes. Lively wasn’t one of them, but anyone that didn't know better would have assumed he was. So while a large crowd gathered to watch No. 1 in 2022 Jalen Duren square off with No. 1 in 2023 DJ Wagner, it was Lively that stole the show with an efficient 15-point performance that also included six rebounds and a pair of blocked shots. The No. 14 prospect in the 2022 class, Lively showed range and defensive intensity in the winning effort and is making a case for inclusion in the top three when rankings refresh. Recruitment: Kentucky has prioritized Lively and the Wildcats staff likes where it stands. Duke, North Carolina and Michigan are also involved. Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard was on hand for Lively’s performance on Friday morning and was visible in a courtside seat.

THE HOT HAND: Tyrell Ward

Xavier commit Tyrell Ward has been on an absolute tear as of late, and his momentum is showing no signs of stopping. The future Musketeer posted a double-double against Team Melo early in the week before pouring in 19 points against a stacked Team Durant roster. On Friday, The Boo Williams star picked up right where he left off by posting a 25-point effort in a comfortable win over U-Play Canada. Ward’s length and three-level-scoring ability give him a massive upside that he is starting to realize as his jumper becomes more consistent. He’ll need to become a better defender at the college level but Xavier head coach Travis Steele is getting an incredibly gifted prospect that should slide up a few spots in the next rankings. Recruitment: Ward is committed to Xavier.

THE PROOF: Mackenzie Mgbako

Some raised eyebrows when Mgbako stayed in the top-five despite missing a healthy chunk of time with an injury, but the NJ Scholar Athletes star seems healthy as can be these days. Friday saw him turn in a top-five worthy performance, scoring 23 points and knocking down five 3-pointers against Peach Jam favorites Team Final and their absolutely stacked frontcount. Mgbako seems to be becoming more versatile by the week and has the potential to be a matchup nightmare at the next level. Recruitment: Villanova, Maryland, Duke, Kentucky and LSU are all interested in Mgbako, but the 2023 prospect is miles away from making a commitment.

THE STATEMENT: Seth Trimble

Seth Trimble (Rivals.com)

Trrimble found himself matched up with touted Ohio State commit Bruce Thornton on Friday morning and sent a message in front of dozens of college coaches that had gathered on court 1 to watch his Phenom U team take on Thornton and E1T1. Matched up with Thornton for the bulk of the game, Trimble turned in a 21-point, six-assist performance that saw him assert himself down the stretch and lead his squad to a comeback victory. Tremble boasts an incredibly high basketball IQ and rarely makes mistakes with the ball in his hands. Recruitment: Trimble is committed to North Carolina.

THE STOCK BOOSTER: Shaedon Sharpe

Sharpe received a bump in ranking last time around and now sits at No. 11 nationally. These days he looks primed to bust into the top 10. Shape is averaging 24 points and six rebounds this week and showed some NBA range in a Friday game against Boo Williams. So while the effort wasn’t his most efficient one (7 for 18), his recent track record and ability to take over a game screams “top-10 prospect.” Shape is a true three-level scorer that comes with elite athleticism and NBA range. Recruitment: Shape seemed to be impacted by his official visit to Kentucky in June. Alabama, Creighton, Oregon and Arizona are also involved.

THE MOTOR: Jerome Beya

Beya isn’t the most polished prospect from a skill standpoint. And while his length and athleticism are what jump off the page, but his motor and defense are what will serve him best at the college level. Few players in the country play as hard as the Boo Williams forward, who fights for every rebound and contests every shot. He shined as a defender against U-Play Canada on Friday and never seems to get tired despite almost always being the first player back on defense. He chipped in 12 points to go along with the defensive effort. Recruitment: NC State, Oregon, USF, Pitt, St. John's and West Virginia are involved to differing extents with Beya.

THE SURPRISE: Andrew Rohde

Rhode isn’t much of a national name on the recruiting radar, but he may have earned himself some additional looks on Thursday. With the gym packed with college coaches, the 6-foot-5 wing shot 6-for-7 from 3-point range and posted 18 points in a win over a stacked E1T1 Team. There’s room in a lot of programs for a specialist, and Rhode certainly looks to have a jumper that could fill such a position. Recruitment: Rohde holds offers from DePaul and U-W Milwaukee.

THE RANKINGS CRASHER: Jalen Reed