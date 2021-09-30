Cam Scott's summer showed he's a top 2024 prospect
This summer, 6-foot-5 sophomore Cam Scott led his Team United (N.C.) EYBL 15u team to the Peach Jam finals and then was invited to the Team USA tryouts.
“It has been a great summer; it was really fun. Had a lot of success, it was high intensity, back-to-back. Playing with and against so much talent, whether in Peach Jam or at the USA tryouts, it definitely got me better,” Scott said.
Thought of as one of the top 2024 prospects in the country, the Lexington (S.C.) High shooting guard has already drawn the attention of college coaches.
“I currently have offers from South Carolina, Winthrop, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Florida State,” Scott said. “I have only been on visits to South Carolina and Georgia right now, but I am wanting to get down to College of Charleston, Florida State and Clemson, too.”
*****
COMMITMENT BREAKDOWNS: Tom House to FSU | Brice Sensabaugh to Ohio State
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Rivals150
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Georgia: “I learned a lot about the program when I went down there. I was able to sit down with coach (Tom) Crean, and we looked at film. He showed me what he liked about my game, but also a lot of ways I can get better. From the practices there I learned that everything needs to be high intensity. From the practices to the walk through, everything has to be high intensity.”
South Carolina: “The school is big on football, I knew that, but getting on campus I learned they are also big on basketball, they care a lot about it there. They are a big-time program. Everything on that campus is close together, they have a tight bond between their players and their staff. I like the relationships they have.”
*****
MORE ON SCOTT'S RECRUITMENT
“My final decision will be somewhere that feels like home, somewhere my family trusts me being and put into a great coaches’ hands where I can get that next-level work," Scott said. "I want to be pushed to be my best every single time I step on the floor. I want things to be fast paced, up and down.”
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Scott is one of the premier 2024 prospects in the country. He has a natural feel for the game, with good length and pop. He is a smooth jump shooter, with deep range, great balance and confidence in his release. Like most high school sophomores, Scott will need to continue adding weight, but he is a solid secondary ball handler and he sees the floor well. We have not ranked the 2024 class yet, but he will be in the conversation when we debut the 2024 Rivals150.