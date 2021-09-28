Commitment Breakdown: Brice Sensabaugh chooses Ohio State

Ohio State secured its fifth commitment in the 2022 class this afternoon, when Brice Sensabaugh announced his intentions to play for the Buckeyes.

The four-star prospect was one of the major stock risers of the travel season this year. Prior to the live periods this summer, the 6-foot-6 wing out of Florida held no high-major scholarship offers and was not ranked by any major recruiting service. After just one weekend in front of college coaches at the team camp in Georgia in June, Sensabaugh became a priority target for high-major programs all over the country.

Sensabaugh first trimmed his list to eight at the end of July, leaving Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Stanford, Vanderbilt and Virginia in the mix. At the end of August, he knocked it down to four with Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech and added Ohio State to the list. The Buckeyes were able to secure the last official visit and convince him to join an already impressive class heading to Columbus next season.

WHAT IS OHIO STATE GETTING?:

Sensabaugh made an impressive jump from outside the Rivals150 all the way up to No. 79 overall at the last update. He earned his status as a four-star prospect by showing off explosive athleticism and an ability to score at all three levels. Because of his size, strength and athleticism, he’ll be able to help Ohio State both playing on the perimeter while also stealing some minutes as a small ball four. He has all the traits to be a really good player in the Big Ten.