“It’s crazy to think how quickly things changed,” Miles said. “It’s all new to me right now, so I’m just enjoying the process. The biggest thing for me is just continuing to get better, so it’s all about the work.”

Miles averaged 14 points a game this summer and picked up 19 offers. His latest offer came from Arizona State with interest from Georgia , South Carolina and Florida .

“That was the goal for me, but it just wasn’t happening,” said Miles, a junior combo guard. “I was staying back and playing with friends and things like that, but this spring I listened and ran with Austin Rivers Southeast Elite on the adidas circuit, and everything changed.”

Despite prodding to step out of his box and compete with different travel teams during the summer, Miles stayed where he was comfortable, but quickly learned that move didn’t yield college offers.

At 6-foot-2, Miles is a great utility guard who can fill both roles in the backcourt given the situation. He thrives as a playmaker whose first instinct is to find the open man but is also adept and scoring on all three levels. Miles doubles as a lockdown defender, effectively guarding the primary ball handler for 94 feet.

This summer with Austin Rivers Southeast Elite, Miles ran alongside two of the top guards in the country in V.J. Edgecombe and Mikel Brown. Miles said that experience not only expanded his game but leveled up his confidence as well.

“They believed in me, and they trusted me out there,” Miles said. “I definitely learned a lot playing with them. I feel like having that experience is going to help me with my next move.”

This week, Miles announced that he was transferring to national powerhouse AZ Compass Prep where he’ll team up with elite guards like Vyctorius Miller, Del Jones and Jeremiah Fears.

“I feel like the biggest thing I learned was how to make an impact even when I don’t have the ball,” Miles said. “I just try and impact the game in any way that I can, so I feel like the move will be good for me in a lot of different ways.”

Chief among these is exposure.

AZ Compass plays in the NIBC, easily the top conference in high school basketball and home to fellow powerhouse schools like Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Sunrise Christian Academy, Long Island Lutheran, La Lumiere and more.

“Right now, like I said, things are newer to me since the summer,” Miles said. “I’ve taken a couple visits, but I’m taking things slow. I kinda feel like I’m underrated, but more than that I just didn’t put myself in the right situations. Now, I’m doing that and I’m going to see how far I can go with it.”