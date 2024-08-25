As August draws to close and elite prospects rack up the frequent flyer miles on official visits, we take a look at a handful of commitments that could pay huge dividends for their respective future schools immediately as well as long term. From high-upside big men to do-it-all wings here are some allegiances that have been pledged recently that could earn some head coaches hefty bonuses in the near future.

MALACHI MORENO TO KENTUCKY

It's not hard to see why the No. 22 overall prospect in the Rivals150 would be a key get for any program, but he was particularly important for Mark Pope and his perception as a recruiter. Moreno is a workhorse in the paint, using his size, skill and motor to impact the game on both ends of the floor. This summer he threw down an adidas 3SSB best 33 dunks. Moreno is a necessary big that Pope can build around and the type of lob threat elite guards want to play with.

*****

ADRIEN STEVENS TO MARQUETTE

At 6-foot-4, Stevens has great positional size in the backcourt with the quickness and athleticism to get to the rack and the efficiency to knock down perimeter jump shots in abundance. Stevens’ physical tools on the defensive end make him a steal of a two-way guard with a blue-collar mentality that’s built for a March run at the next level. Shaka Smart will get quality miles out of Stevens, of this there is no doubt.

*****

CJ INGRAM TO FLORIDA

Ingram was a must-get recruit for Todd Golden, the 6-foot-6 scoring guard was a legacy recruit for the Gators. His father, Cornelius Ingram, played on the gridiron for Florida from 2004-07. Ingram had a big July, averaging 16.6 points a game at Peach Jam and racked up multiple offers as a result. Ingram’s size and ability to score at all three levels will make him invaluable in Golden’s system. It’s also clear to see that he doubles as a football star; his athleticism, toughness and bravado on both ends is palpable.

*****

JULIUS HALAIFONUA TO GEORGETOWN