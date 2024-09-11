Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy dives into the under-celebrated but all-important defensive end of the floor. Below, Cassidy explores five of the most complete and impactful defenders in the 2025 class and has a look at where they may land for college.

Boozer is a game-changer on both ends of the floor. His scoring and rebounding got most of the attention during his team’s EYBL Championship run this summer, but there’s simply no denying that the five-star forward is a certified game-changer on the defensive end of the floor as well. His college-ready build certainly helps his cause on the high school level, but his quickness, fluidity and ability to guard the perimeter and also protect the rim are what set him apart. He’s become even more physical in the last year or so, which says a lot seeing as physicality has always been a part of his game. Imposing is the adjective that comes to mind when watching him. Recruitment: Florida, Miami and Duke are the last teams standing for Boozer. Who leads sorta depends on who you ask these days, but the Blue Devils and Hurricanes seem to be the two most likely options as things stand. Miami seems to have the momentum, but the Blue Devils have a Jason Voorhees-like quality about them in this situation, meaning it’s extremely dangerous to ever pronounce them totally dead.

Mingo’s wingspan seems to extend beyond his 6-foot-2 frame and allow him to act as a certified nightmare in passing lanes, as he routinely tips passes and generally frustrates opponents in the half court. There are few guards in the class as talented when it comes to creating fast breaks as the 6-foot-2 Mingo, who takes great pride in speeding up ball-handlers and forcing mistakes. He established himself as an elite defender this summer, putting an exclamation point on what has been a stock-rising year for the New York-based standout. Recruitment: Mingo recently visited Penn State, a program that is very much among the favorites to land his commitment. Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are also in the mix with the four-star prospect.

An elite athlete that seems to pride himself on outworking and out-hustling opponents, Peterson flies all over the floor as if on fire on the defensive end and makes hustle play after hustle play. He’s much more than just effort and intensity, however, as the lightning quick 6-foot-5 Peterson is able to guard multiple positions without fouling and never seems to get tired. There are few prospects in the country in better physical condition than the five-star guard and the work he puts in on that front shows on the defensive end in every contest. The term “lockdown defender” is thrown around a lot in grassroots hoops, but Peterson has all the tools necessary to truly personify it. Recruitment: Kansas feels like the established leader in Peterson’s recruitment. Kansas State, Ohio State and USC are involved, though it feels as though everyone is chasing the Jayhawks. Peterson is set to visit K-State, the only program in his final four that he’s not yet toured, on Sept. 27.

Staton may already be the best rim-protector in the 2025 class. And when you consider he may get even better in that facet of the game as he adds muscle and becomes more aggressive, his upside is downright tantalizing. Stanton shined brighter than anyone as a low post defender at both Pangos All-American Camp and the Under Armour Elite 24 this summer, proving that his game holds up against top-flight competition. He also showed flashes of the ability to make a difference as a defender away from the basket, where he moves incredibly well for his size and can stay in front of some smaller ball handlers. The 6-foot-10 Staton is a hyper-intriguing blend of defensive production and defensive potential, and could become an absolute game-changer on that end of the floor in college. Recruitment: In-state UNLV is a major player in Staton’s recruitment and has been a mainstay among his top programs since it offered him a scholarship. Michigan has become a major factor in recent weeks as well. Meanwhile, BYU is also worth monitoring closely.