“It’s a different level living here,” Mullins said. “It’s a great thing, but when you’re in my position, it gets overwhelming too. I definitely feel the pressure to stay in state. I’m grateful to be in the position, but it can be tough too.”

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Braylon Mullins knows that you think you know, but he’s convinced that unless you live in Indiana you can’t truly grasp the level of intensity Hoosiers fans have for all things roundball.

Such is the life for the No. 29 overall prospect in the Rivals150, who seized the moment this spring and summer and parlayed his dominance into becoming one of the most sought after prospects in the 2025 class.

“I just came into this summer with the mentality that I’ve got nothing to lose,” Mullins said. “This is honestly the healthiest I’ve ever been coming into the spring, so it was time to put it all together.”

Coming off a dominant high school season where he averaged 25.5 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists a game at Greenfield Central, the 6-foot-5 scoring guard posted 20 points a game for Indiana Elite in the adidas 3SSB regular season this summer.

On Friday night he pumped in 22 points in a win over Team Loaded-NC to send Indiana Elite to the adidas 3SSB Championship semis.

“I’m having fun,” Mullins said. “It’s been a crazy summer.”

Mullins’ recruitment went from manageable to downright chaotic after averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals a game at the adidas 3SSB session in Texas in May.

“I picked up about 15 offers after that one,” Mullins said. “That was when the blue bloods came like Kentucky, Kansas, UConn, North Carolina and all of them. It’s been pretty crazy since then.”

Mullins knows the circus will only intensify with seven official visits on the docket; he’ll head to Connecticut at the beginning of August then Michigan, Indiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Purdue.

“I’m really excited,” Mullins said. “Coach (Dan) Hurley flew in for the Charlie Hughes Camp for just one game to see me, so that was big to have the national championship coach there. Then I’ll be at all of these other campuses with big fan bases and traditions, so it’s cool. Definitely looking forward to it.”

Most of the coaches pursuing Mullins have been courtside at his games, watching as he tactically dismantles opposing guards using his size and ability to move without the ball.

Mullins’ greatest asset is his ability as a playmaker, getting to his spots with ease and scoring efficiently or dishing off for easy scores for his teammates.

His plan going forward is twofold: Cut his list to alleviate some degree of stress and focus on information gathering during his visits.

“I’m gonna cut it down to like seven or eight after this week in Rock Hill,” Mullins said. “It’ll be hard, but I’m really looking forward to focusing on a smaller number of schools to get to know the coaches and see the schools. I don’t know when I’ll commit, but I don’t see myself waiting until spring. I want to sign in the early period. I do think it’ll get harder because I have really great options.”