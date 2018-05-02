ATLANTA -- Five-star Evan Mobley was already considered an elite prospect, but his performance last weekend shot him up the charts even further. Here are the top stock boosters from the second live period in Atlanta. RELATED: The Evans Awards from Indy | The Bossi Awards from ATL



College interest: Offers from USC, UCLA, Miami, Stanford and others. His father, Eric Mobley, is an assistant at USC.

Why his stock is rising: Mobley was already considered an elite prospect in the class of 2020. However, playing for the Compton Magic, he showed he's reached new heights, thanks to some strength and athleticism added through physical maturity. Skill, size and athleticism - Mobley has it all, and he may be a top 5 prospect in the sophomore class.



College interest: Recent offers from Minnesota, Texas, Butler and Baylor.

Why his stock is rising: Garcia is a new-age big man in every way. He impressed with his mobility, ability to put the ball on the floor and shooting stroke. Add in that he's a fine athlete with a great frame to build on and he's got a huge ceiling for growth as a prospect.



College interest: North Carolina, UConn, NC State, East Carolina and others have offered.

Why his stock is rising: Sharpe has good size, a strong build and he has a nose for the ball. He also has tremendous hands, soft touch and is one of the best passing big men in the country, regardless of class.



College interest: Offers from Memphis, Louisville, UConn and Florida to go with those previously held from Alabama, Virginia Tech, UConn, Georgia, Auburn, Georgia Tech and many others.

Why his stock is rising: A combo forward, Williams is a big-time athlete who has seen his production begin to match his physical tools. He rebounds, runs the floor and can score inside and out.



College interest: Kansas State, USF and Rhode Island join La Salle, Penn State, Rutgers, Seton Hall and St. Joseph's, which have already offered.

Why his stock is rising: A tall combo guard with a versatile game, Bishop is really emerging as a high-level scorer off the dribble or as a catch-and-shoot guy. With his size and ability to help run a team, his stock should keep soaring.



College interest: Texas, Providence, South Carolina, Syracuse, Arizona State, Georgetown, NC State, Xavier, Baylor, Cincinnati and many others have offered this spring.

Why his stock is rising: Regardless of circuit, there hasn't been a more consistently productive player than Guerrier. He's added a dangerous jump shot, is a thoroughbred in transition and he's a big-time rebounder for a wing.



College interest: Kansas State, Seton Hall, LSU, Florida, Alabama, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, TCU, Virginia Tech, Miami and others have offered in the past few weeks.

Why his stock is rising: Smith seems to have come out of nowhere with a vengeance over the past few weeks. He has terrific wing size, is a plus athlete, can create a shot off the dribble and has the tools to be a big-time, two-way player because of his long arms and quick feet.



College interest: Loyola Chicago, New Mexico, DePaul, Milwaukee, Cleveland State and many others have offered.

Why his stock is rising: Playing with Team Rose in the Adidas Gauntlet, Gordon has proven to be one of the better natural scorers on that circuit. He plays with a great motor, is sneaky athletic and can get going quickly from deep.



College interest: Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss have offered this week.

Why his stock is rising: The younger brother of Purdue-bound big man Emmanuel Dowuona, Ebenezer Dowuona is a strong and physical insider. He plays with a tremendous motor, rebounds and protects the rim. He could be a national top 100 player in the 2020 class.

