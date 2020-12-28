Basketball Recruiting - Four-star center Charles Bediako talks final five, commitment date

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Charles Bediako’s final five is unchanged. Ask the four-star center about them and he’ll tell you all five are the hunt. He’ll also let you know that he speaks with all of them on a near-daily basis. If Bediako has already decided on a school, he does a solid job of playing it off.

“I still have my top five (Alabama, Duke, Texas, Ohio State and Michigan) that are up there and I’m talking to all of them a lot,” he said. “I actually just talked to Ohio State like two hours ago. They were just checking in and making sure everything was good and wishing me good luck on my game.”

Still, Alabama is widely thought to hold an advantage here. Tide assistant Bryan Hodgson has a history of landing and developing talented Canadians, and Bediako could well be the next in line. That said, nothing is set in stone. Bediako seems interested in every school on his list, particularly Texas and Ohio State, both of which could give Bama a serious scare.

First, however, the Rivals150 star must settle on a timetable for an announcement, and it seems like he may be close to doing so.

“I don’t know for sure yet. but I’m aiming to announce sometime in January,” he said following a recent game.

Below, Bediako touches on each of his finalists and where things stand as he approaches the end of his recruitment.



