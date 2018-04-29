EMERSON, Ga. -- If you followed along with our live blog of Saturday action in the Atlanta area, you know that there was a lot to digest. Maybe the biggest question is just how good is five-star Josiah James? National Basketball Analyst Eric Bossi has his takeaways from Saturday's action. More: Saturday live blog |2020's No. 1 Jalen Green talks



JOSIAH JAMES BELONGS WITH THE ELITE POINT GUARDS

When myself, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald reworked the latest rankings, our only fear with 6-foot-6 point guard Josiah James was that we ranked him too low. As it turns out, No. 15 nationally may indeed be a little too low. The skilled lefty deserves to be in the conversation for top point guard in the glass honors. James is a big time playmaker and passer and the 6-foot-6 size combined with scoring ability make him pretty unique for the class. What we haven't yet gotten to see is how James fares against the other top floor generals in his class. That will change soon as James said he'll be trying out for USA Basketball's 18U team in June. Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Stanford and others have offered. Duke and Michigan State are turning things up and it seems to be only a matter of when not if them and other big time programs offer.



BRAKEFIELD IS A BIG TIME OFFENSIVE TALENT

When it comes to pure offensive talents that I saw on Saturday, 2020 five-star Jaemyn Brakefield rated pretty high on the list. A skilled four man who is originally from Mississippi, Brakefield is a fluid athlete who handles, shoots and rebounds very well for his position. He's probably about 6-foot-9 now and is starting to fill out which means he's able to play with some physicality. The class of 2020 is looking strong and the spring performances by guys like Brakefield hasn't changed that thought. Kentucky, Ole Miss, Baylor, UCLA and Kentucky are among those heavily involved.



SATURDAY PLAYER NOTES