SPRINGFIELD, MA. – Slotted as one of the top available guards in the 2019 class, things have only picked up further for four-star prospect Harlond Beverly. Following another impressive Montverde Academy win, the Rivals150 product discussed his ongoing recruitment and his plans on taking visits in the coming weeks. “Things are a lot easier than I am used to and I have a lot of great players with me,” Beverly said about his first year at Montverde before assessing what he brings to the court. “Attacking the rim and being a good energizer on the floor. With this team, I don’t have to do much. Everybody plays their part and it is just a really good team.” Beverly has seen schools come and go within his recruitment but he did say that Baylor, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, and Xavier are the five that he is hearing from the most.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Baylor: “They have been recruiting me for the longest. I like their school a lot. I like it whenever I had an unofficial visit there. It was one of the most beautiful schools that I have ever seen.” Georgia: “Coach (Tom) Crean, he has had great guards. Not highly ranked guards but he has made them into pros and has gotten them a lot better. I want to go to somebody who has proven to do that. For sure, I feel like he has already proven that.” Indiana: “It is close to home and I talk to the coaches all the time. They feel like they have a great situation for me and it is in the Big 10 and I grew up in the area.” Miami: “They have had a lot of great guards and good scoring guards. It is close to home now for me and I am getting used to Florida so that is nice.” Xavier: “It is close to home and I just have a great relationship with Coach (Travis) Steele. I talk to him all the time. That is my guy.”

RIVALS' REACTION & WHAT'S NEXT