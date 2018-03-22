“After discussing the matter with my parents, I have decided to forego the opportunity to play in the NCAA and instead, enter the NBA Draft. I am very thankful for the support I received at IMG Academy and from the NCAA coaches who recruited me. I am ready and excited to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA,” Simons said.

Anfernee Simons blazed a new trail on Thursday by forgoing his college eligibility by hiring an agent and entering the NBA Draft. The five-star prospect in the 2018 class is taking a prep year at IMG Academy this winter, and will be 19 and a full year removed from his high school’s graduation before the June draft, thus enabling for a direct jump into the league.

Simons captured the eyes of NBA personnel this winter playing on a national stage with IMG Academy. A 6-foot-4 guard with a polished offensive skillset, Simons' primary deficiencies come in the strength department. A year of physical development is of the utmost importance, as will be the consistency of his production on the floor.

Signing with Bobby Petriella of Rosenhaus Sports, Simons will decline chances to play in college. NC State, Minnesota, Tennessee, Florida or South Carolina were heavily pursuing him.

The original plan for Simons was to enroll at Louisville in the fall, until the FBI investigation ultimately cost coach Rick Pitino his job of Rick Pitino.

Many believe Simons will be a first-round selection in June’s draft. A high-level athlete that can score from each level, Simons will be the mystery prospect throughout the next few months leading up to the draft, very similar to that of Thon Maker two years ago, another prospect that skipped college entirely.