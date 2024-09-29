“Most guys want to get their numbers; I do too, but I’m the kind of guy that will just do whatever it takes to win,” Evans said. “There are so many ways that you can impact that game, so if my shot is off, I know I can guard anybody. That’s what I can focus on if it’s not my day. As long as we get the win, I’m good.”

Amari Evans is one of those rare prospects that genuinely means it when he says the only thing he cares about is getting the win.

Naturally, college coaches were lining up to snag the talented wing with the “team first” mentality, but in the end, Evans narrowed his list to: Xavier, Pitt and Tennessee.

“It was tough, but I focused on enjoying the process,” Evans said. “Most guys don’t get to this point.”

This summer, Evans averaged 14 points, six rebounds and two assists a game for the NH Lightning. He thrived as a multifaceted scorer, as capable of filling it up from the perimeter as he was scoring with and through contact on the drive.

Evans has developed a reputation nationally for bringing optimal energy on both ends of the floor.

“I want to be at a school that values what I do,” Evans said. “That’s important. I want to be somewhere with intense coaching and at a school that values winning and plays fast. I feel like that would be the perfect system for me.”

Unfortunately, according to Evans, that won’t make the decision any easier as all three choices check off those boxes in his eyes.

Pitt: “It’s my hometown and I have a good relationship with Jason Capel and coach Jeff Capel and the staff. I feel like they are building a winning program, and the energy is just great there. Who doesn’t want to play in front of their home city.”

Xavier: “Sean Miller is from Pittsburgh, so that connection was automatic. Then I like that they’re strictly basketball, so you have to get better. If you don’t get better there, that’s on you.”

Tennessee: “I have a great relationship with coach Rod Clark. I love that they take pride in their defense, which is one of the strongest parts of my game.”

Evans has already taken official visits to the three finalists, and he’s begun engaging in intense conversations with his family and inner circle on which school will ultimately fit him best.

“Right now, I’m having a lot of conversations about different aspects of every school,” Evans said. “We’re talking about the staffs, the different opportunities that I’ll have as a freshman, relationships and things like that. I have not made my decision, but I wanted to set the date because I want to sign early.”