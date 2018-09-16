Elias King’s recruitment hasn’t been the typical recruitment. Last December, the four-star small forward decided to commit to Georgia to play for Mark Fox and his staff. When Fox was fired in March, he backed off that decision and opened up his recruitment.

In May, he made a commitment to play for Xavier, as the Musketeers had previously been recruiting him and he had a relationship with assistant, Jonas Hayes, from his time at Georgia on Fox’s staff. But last month, he backed off that commitment for family reasons.

Since opening up a few weeks ago, he’s had a number of schools checking in on him. Tennessee and Alabama visited his school earlier this week. He says Georgia, Mississippi State, Seton Hall, South Carolina and Virginia Tech are the schools staying in contact most consistently. He took an unofficial visit to Georgia shortly after decommitting from Xavier.

