Basketball Recruiting - 2022 wing Tyrell Ward keeps making plays, getting attention

“I got a few offers, but right now I am hearing the most from Indiana , LSU , Georgia and Georgetown ,” Ward said.

Tyrell Ward comes in at No. 48 in the 2022 Rivals150, making the Dematha Catholic junior the No. 10 overall small forward in his class. Ward was one of the more dominant players at the CBG Elite 24 this past weekend, showing why schools are prioritizing the slashing wing.

Indiana: “Coach (Archie) Miller calls me the most. They have (some) of the best home fans in the country. They tell me how much I fit with their play style.”

LSU: “Coach (Will) Wade and (assistant coach Kevin) Nickelberry contact me the most. They are a winning program and usually do not miss the tournament. They tell me they want me to come in and learn from the guys in front of me.”

Georgetown: “Their whole staff stays on me regularly. They are close to home and have had many legends from my area, and my school, have competed and done well there. They tell me to come in and learn from an NBA great and play right away and make an impact.”

Georgia: “Coach (Tom) Crean contacts me the most. They have a great coach who has put many pros into the league, like Victor Oladipo and Dwayne Wade. They are telling me they want me to come right in and play right away.”