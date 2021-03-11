Basketball Recruiting - Freshman Amier Ali already hearing from high-majors

“I have been watching a lot of KD you know because I am longer, and skinnier. But I try to revolve my game around him. Because I play the point guard a lot, so I look at Brandon Ingram a lot too.”

Amier Ali walks off the bus and he looks the part. He has long arms with broad shoulders on an albeit skinny frame. Once the game tips off, you see that the 2024 prospect has the skill and IQ to match as well.

The recruiting process is just getting started for the 6-foot-8 Texas-based Spring Creek Academy wing.

“Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Texas Tech are all looking at me pretty close already. I haven’t really talked to many of them yet, they are all talking to my dad and he is relaying to me what they are saying. But because I am so young, I am not really focusing on that part yet, just trying to get better.”

Being the youngest player on a talented, senior-laden roster, Ali starts and plays the majority of the game. Being in this situation, his game has continued to grow immensely

“I have been working a lot, you know this team is mostly seniors and in practice they don’t take it easy on me at all. They have been giving me an extra push so I can get better in all parts of my game,” Ali said. “The season has been going well. We have had some ups and downs with COVID and the ice storms, but winning this tournament is huge for us.”

While the college process is off in the horizon for Ali, there is a recruiting process he will have to make a decision on soon.

"I'll either be playing with Team Mudiay or Team Griffin this summer”

For now, keep a close eye on his development, the tools are in place for some incredible growth.