Basketball Recruiting - 2022 guard Devin Dinkins exudes confidence, gathers offers

2022 guard Devin Dinkins exudes confidence, gathers offers
Every college coach wants to have a tough-minded point guard who exudes confidence and makes those around him better. Devin Dinkins, a 5-foot-10 junior from Gonzaga College has coaches looking his way.
“My strengths are my shooting and making plays for myself, and teammates. I’m dynamic using ball screens and can run a team, also a good on ball defender,” Dinkins said. “I have offers from Georgetown, Virginia Tech, George Mason, La Salle and Howard. Also, the old staffs at DePaul and Penn State have offered. I would say I talk to Virginia Tech, Georgetown and George Mason the most. Purdue, Providence, Virginia and Tulsa have not offered, but I talk to them a good bit."
IN HIS WORDS
Georgetown: “I talk to head coach Patrick Ewing and their assistant coach Akbar Waheed. They have a great history of players. They have really been telling me to stay home and help bring back the winning tradition. They also really care about my development as a player.”
Virginia Tech: “I talk to assistant coach (Christian) Webster. They are turning the program around and have become a top team in the ACC. They wanted to be the first ACC school to offer me and they think I fit their playing style with my ability to shoot.”
George Mason: “New head coach (Kim) English made the offer himself, the first day he got the job. He wants me to be the start of building his program, and he is making me a priority in the 2022 recruiting class.”
MORE ON DINKINS' RECRUITMENT
“No time frame yet but I would like to go to a program where I’m comfortable with the coaching staff and a place that feels like home, a program that plays through their guards and has a winning culture,” Dinkins said. “I am playing with Team Takeover this summer.”