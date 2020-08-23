Basketball Recruiting - Zaon Collins decides to stay home, picks UNLV

"(T.J. Otzelberger) his mentality, he just wants to win. That's what I like. I'm a winner and I hate to lose more than anything on the planet,” he told Rivals.com. “He just won't give up and me and my parents love that plus UNLV is the hometown school and me and my family love the coaches there."

Already sitting with the commitment of Keshon Gilbert, UNLV added a running mate alongside him beginning next year. Four-star guard Zaon Collins gave his own verbal commitment to TJ Otzelberger on Sunday, creating a dynamic one-two punch for seasons to come.

A four-star guard that chose the Rebels over Arizona, Arizona State and USC, Collins is Otzelberger’s biggest recruiting win to date. Selecting the hometown program over a bevy of west coast powers, Collins is the seventh ranked point guard in the 2021 class, and the 43rd best prospect in America.

A giant local score for UNLV, Collins will come to the Mountain West program after guiding the highly acclaimed Bishop Gorman High program over the past few years. A true playmaking agent that can create offense for others and himself thanks to his toughness and quickness off the first step, Collins is someone that can be engifted to have the ball in his hands as a freshman. Defensively, he is a quality, point of attack on-ball defender that can be trusted to guard the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer.

Collins becomes the second commitment in the 2021 class for UNLV. They had already held the commitment of the aforementioned Gilbert and remain one of the top contenders for the talents of four-star forward Arthur Kaluma.